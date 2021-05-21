Curious George Discovers The Poles/Curious George Finds His Way

The Galaxy, and the Ground Within , Becky Chambers (Harper Voyager 978-0-06-293694-2, $27.99, 336pp, hc) April 2021. Becky Chambers’s Wayfarers series, which is concluding with The Galaxy, and the Ground Within, is a nice warm cup of tea when the weather outside is terrible. Sure there are conflicts and sadness but all of that unpleasantness is always outweighed by decency and honesty. It would be tempting to also claim that Chambers’s books are always interwoven with a fundamental belief in the goodness of humanity, which is true but only in the abstract. All of her characters in The Galaxy, and the Ground Within are very much not human.