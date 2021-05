The choice to sleep with a pet is a very personal and individual one. If you’re not sleeping with a pet now, but think you may benefit from it, you can test it a few nights and see how it goes for both you and your pet. I recommend to my patients that they test out sleeping with their pets only for a short period of time, no more than a couple of nights, so they don’t condition their pets to sleep with them before they decide whether it’s something that’s right for them. Also, you will want to come up with a few “rules of the room” for your furry friend. Here are some things to think about: