Ain't No Mars Mountain High Enough/Treasure Hunt

A group of scientists wants to place the radio telescope on the other side of the moon. why?. A group of scientists has a plan to help radio astronomers delve deeper into the past in the universe. The radio telescope, which will be positioned on the far side of the moon, will help the whole thing. The concept is known as the Lunar Crater Radio Telescope. The program collected 500 thousand. And it entered the second phase of NASA’s Innovative Advanced Concepts Program. This means that it may become a reality in the future.