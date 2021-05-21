Ain't No Mars Mountain High Enough/Treasure Hunt

newsbreak-logo
READY JET GO! is a 3D animated series for 3-8 year-olds with a focus on astronomy, scientific exploration, innovation and invention, and Earth as it is affected by our solar system. The show is about two neighborhood kids-one with an all-consuming drive for science fact and another with an overwhelming passion for science fiction. They both befriend the new kid on their street, Jet Propulsion, whose family happens to be aliens from Bortron 7. The comedy series teaches kids a variety of Earth science concepts (gravity, tides, moon phases, seasons) as well as an introductory explanation of innovation, astronomy, and our solar system.

