Letter: Hagedorn report contains items of concern
In the Jim Hagedorn report of 05.16.21 there are several issues raised that should be of concern to the voters of Minnesota’s First Congressional District. He proposes ending the federal unemployment benefits. His concern is that small businesses are having difficulty finding workers due to a labor shortage created by excessive federal unemployment compensation. That is his opinion, and he cites no evidence supporting that claim. He should also be concerned about the fate of unemployed low-wage workers who are now getting some financial relief.www.postbulletin.com