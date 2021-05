BISMARCK, N.D., May 13, 2021 – Two Grand Forks County students, Ellen Anna Gregoire and Dennis Du, have been named as North Dakota’s Presidential Scholars for 2021. The U.S. Department of Education announced May 13, 2021, that Gregoire, a senior at Larimore High School, and Du, a senior at Grand Forks Central, have been chosen for the award, which honors high school seniors for exceptional academic achievement. Gregoire and Du are among 161 Presidential Scholars chosen nationally, out of 3.6 million students expected to graduate from high school this year.