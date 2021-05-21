newsbreak-logo
Kevin Feige Admits Regret Over Whitewashing Tilda Swinton's Character in 'Doctor Strange'

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel head honcho Kevin Feige has previously admitted major regrets regarding whitewashing Tilda Swinton‘s character, The Ancient One, in Doctor Strange. Feige recently spoke to Men’s Health, officially revealing that in hindsight, an Asian actor should have portrayed The Ancient One. Feige said, “We thought we were being so smart, and so cutting-edge. We’re not going to do the cliché of the wizened, old, wise Asian man. But it was a wake-up call to say, ‘Well, wait a minute, is there any other way to figure it out? Is there any other way to both not fall into the cliché and cast an Asian actor?’ And the answer to that, of course, is yes.”

