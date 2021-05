Every week has its ups and downs in the professional wrestling industry. The biggest news from this week came from Fightful Select when it was revealed that Daniel Bryan’s WWE contract ended the night Roman Reigns sent him packing from SmackDown. Speculation ran wild as to what is next for the multiple-time champion. Bryan could make whatever decision he would like but imagine the buzz he would create if he had a year that was like what Chris Jericho did in 2018.