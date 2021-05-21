You Have 5 New Netflix Treats To Stream This Weekend — Here’s What’s Worth Watching

Netflix's Top 10 list of the most-watched TV shows is the best way to figure out who is watching what. On Thursday, May 6 The Circle is complete! No seriously, Netflix released the Season 2 finale of the reality series The Circle on Wednesday, catapulting the show to the top spot. Selena: The Series will have to wait at least one more day to take over No. 1, and new true crime show Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness (well doesn't THAT sound uplifting?) debuts at No. 3. They knock Shadow and Bone all the way down to fourth. And we all knew this day was coming, but it doesn't make it any easier: Our dear Ginny & Georgia is out of the Top 10 TV shows for only the second time since late February. It appears people would rather the insane Korean kids cartoon Miniforce: Super Dino Power instead.