You Have 5 New Netflix Treats To Stream This Weekend — Here’s What’s Worth Watching
Last week, Netflix had one of its most extensive premiere weeks in recent memory. This week, the streaming platform is experiencing one of its most abbreviated. The blockbuster debut of this weekend is Army of the Dead, arriving Friday, May 21. The bananas zombie action movie serves as its director Zack Snyder's followup to March's infamous Justice League "Snyder Cut." While Army of the Dead does not have the years of upsetting drama that comes with the "Snyder Cut," it did have to digitally impose comedian Tig Notaro into the action after initial cast member Chris D'Elia became the subject of multiple sexual misconduct allegations (D'Elia denies the claims).