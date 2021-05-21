Albert Pujols says Will Smith is a special talent

The Hall of Famer has roots in KC and connections to Mike Matheny. This week, the Los Angeles Angels designated slugger Albert Pujols for assignment, and he will most assuredly clear waivers and become a free agent soon. The three-time MVP will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, and he currently has 3,253 career hits, 667 home runs, and the third-most RBI ever with 2,112. However, at 41 years old, Pujols does not want to retire and feels he still has something left in the tank. Pujols attended Fort Osage High School and Maple Woods Community College in the Kansas City area. He was also teammates with current Royals manager Mike Matheny from 2001 to 2004 and still lives in the St. Louis area. Could the Royals bring him in? For a decade, Pujols put up numbers the sport had never seen before. From his rookie season in 2001 - when he finished fourth in MVP voting - through his last year in St. Louis in 2011 he hit .328/.420/.617 with 445 home runs in just 11 seasons. He put up 86 WAR over that.