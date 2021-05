Local composer Deborah J. Anderson’s Kitty’s Big Adventure tells the story of Emma who lives with her grandmother on an island by the sea. Emma’s pet Kitty continually teases Bad Max, the big dog who lives down the road. One day Kitty goes too far and Max chases her all the way to the ferry dock. What an exciting day it turns out to be! This production features a recording of a past Symphony Tacoma performance accompanied by illustrations by Erika Ray that have been colored by local children.