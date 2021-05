After years of minimal results and plenty of losses, the Jacksonville Jaguars cleaned house this offseason and brought in Urban Meyer to be their head coach. Also, they moved on from long-time general manager David Caldwell and promoted Trent Baalke to take his place. The duo has spent the offseason revamping the roster and went into the 2021 NFL Draft with the intention of getting as many franchise building blocks as they could. Looking at their haul, it’s hard to argue about the results.