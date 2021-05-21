Totally Crazy Side Effects of Exercising You Didn't Know, Says Science

The name Bosu Ball is a little misleading. That's because, despite the word 'ball,' a Bosu is actually half a ball. It's a piece of exercise equipment that looks like a half-sphere attached to a flat base, and it's also known as a Bosu balance trainer. The half ball is inflated, and the base is firm. A Bosu is a useful piece of equipment because of its varied functions: it can help you improve your balance, work small muscles, and increase coordination. You can use it for stretching, weight training, rehabbing, and strength exercises. And you can use it with the base down as a stable platform topped by an unstable semi-dome or with the ball side down as a stable platform with an unstable half ball underneath it. Either way, you will need a balancing act. The point of this piece of equipment is that it makes you work to stabilize yourself.