Totally Crazy Side Effects of Exercising You Didn't Know, Says Science
You know that regular exercise, whether you're walking, running, lifting weights, rowing, climbing, or performing high-intensity intervals, will help you burn calories, torch fat, feel better, and largely bring about stronger and more defined muscles that will have you looking better in a swimsuit. (You may also know that if you exercise too much, it could lead to some negative side effects for your body, as well, which could include a hobbled metabolism.)www.eatthis.com