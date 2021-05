A Florida police department has invited a group of friends to a “dance off” after one of its officers hit a member of the crew with his car.One of the young men, called Jayy, recorded the encounter and uploaded it to TikTok on Sunday. It has since racked up more than 12.4 million views and more than 1.7 million likes.The video shows the squad doing a routine outside a petrol station in the US city of Tampa as a white police car pulls up with its lights flashing and siren blasting.As it approaches, the car knocks into one of the...