Today is municipal primary Election Day in Pennsylvania. For decades that statement has carried with it an air of urgency, responsibility and decision-making. You woke up in the morning knowing that today was one of the two days this year when you would partake in that most democratic of processes and go cast your ballot for those candidates you want to lead you and your local governments. You would perform your civic duty and make a difference. It felt like you were taking part in something larger than yourself. You got an “I Voted” sticker and wore it proudly.