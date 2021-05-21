newsbreak-logo
Roundup: Israel, Hamas Agree to Ceasefire; Kendall Jenner's Tequila Brand Backlash; Wizards Make the Playoffs

By Ryan Phillips
Posted by 
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MXr9a_0a6kUGum00
Celebrity Sightings: February 20th - Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021 | Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Israel and Hamas agree to ceasefire in conflict ... Senate could vote on Jan. 6 commission next week ... Biden Administration proposes 15% global minimum tax ... Stock futures flat following rebound ... Joe Biden signs bill addressing hate crimes against Asian-Americans ... Treasury Department to target tax cheats by beefing up IRS enforcement ... A 9/11-themed bar in Fort Worth is something ... Body cam footage released in Ronald Greene case ... Google is opening first physical retail store in NYC ... Kendall Jenner's tequila company is getting flak ... Kate Hudson joins loaded "Knives Out" sequel cast ... Lindsey Vonn is dating Diego Osorio ... Will summer blockbusters lure audiences to theaters? ... Lakers-Warriors play-in game draws huge ratings ... Donovan Mitchell could be ready for Game 1 ... Seven charged with homicide in Diego Maradona's death ... Mecole Hardman might be the NFL's fastest man ... Russell Westbrook and the Wizards are in the playoffs ... The leaderboard from the PGA Championship ...

Why the Jaguars are taking a chance on Tim Tebow [Sports Illustrated]

The long night of the soul [The Ringer]

What introverts and extroverts can learn from each other [The Atlantic]

The completely normal, totally reasonable unwritten rules of baseball [McSweeney's]

Allow Le Batard and friends to reintroduce themselves [The Big Lead]

Peyton Manning is assembling a super team:

Kevin Pillar has a pretty great attitude about the whole broken face thing:

Conan O'Brien is back with another "Clueless Gamer":

Yes.

The Guess Who -- "American Woman"

