Louisville, KY

Entrepreneur to build community for Louisville parents at new cafe

By Haley Cawthon
Louisville Business First
Louisville Business First
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The combination indoor playground, cafe, event space and retail concept is set to open later this summer on Barret Avenue.

Louisville Business First

Louisville Business First

The Louisville Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

