Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Notifying People Who Got Improperly Vaccinated

By Αssociated Press
thenationalherald.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Health Department is contacting 1,150 people who received improperly stored doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine so they can get another shot. The vaccine was kept in cold storage for up to two weeks longer than the recommended maximum of 14 days, Tulsa Health Department Director Bruce Dart said Wednesday.

