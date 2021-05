British Royal family news reveals Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex has received a lot of criticism for not attending Prince Philip’s funeral with the rest of the royal family this past week. And while her reasons were surely justified – she is heavily pregnant with her second child and there is an ongoing pandemic that is going on – some people believe that she could have made it there, especially if Meghan wanted to. But she didn’t. And truthfully, she made the right decision not to fly to the UK. Here are five reasons why.