Blue Jays: Why the rental market will make sense again this summer
The Blue Jays look like they’ll be in the playoff hunt again this season, and the rental market might become an important factor, just as it did in 2020. Looking back to last year’s trade deadline, the Blue Jays were surprisingly aggressive when it came to upgrading their big league roster. They brought in expiring contracts like Robbie Ray and Taijuan Walker to bolster the starting rotation, Jonathan Villar to upgrade the infield mix, and also Ross Stripling, who still had another year of contract control, which is why he’s still a Blue Jay now.jaysjournal.com