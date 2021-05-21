Blue Jays: Why the rental market will make sense again this summer

The Blue Jays keep winning their fair share of games despite a ton of injuries, and one of the reasons for that has been the red-hot play from Marcus Semien. In a lot of ways the one-year, 18 million dollar contract signed by the veteran infielder represented a gamble by both the player and the Blue Jays. For a guy who finished third in AL MVP voting in 2019, it’s hard to believe he signed a one year deal as a free agent, but so far it’s looking like the decision might pay off for the 30 year old, as he’s showing that his offensive struggles in 2020 appear to be a thing of the past.