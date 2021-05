Everybody has been talking about the Cicada brood that is going to invade the Northeast and create all sorts of havoc this spring and summer. Everything from that really loud buzzing mating call that is almost deafening when you're trying to enjoy the outdoors to the swarms that sometimes fly into people's hair...Cicadas are a pain in the butt. However, did you know that people actually eat these little pests? They are a great source of protein and aren't too bad when you deep fry them.