Yakima Bakery Has Over 2.9M Likes on TikTok and Long Car Lines. It is not often that something from Yakima goes viral, so when it happens, we have GOT to talk about it! You can thank TikTok for the long line of cars you see going around the block at Panaderia El Solecito, at 303 S 3rd Ave. Us locals would say it's at South 3rd and Pine.