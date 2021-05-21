newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Pop Evil manifests own success with new album, 'Versatile'

98online.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePop Evil is speaking success into reality with their new album, Versatile. The record’s penultimate song, “Same Blood,” finds frontman Leigh Kakaty singing, “Finding my footsteps, I’m breathing again, out of the trenches, waking the lions,” a reference to past Pop Evil hits “Footsteps,” “Trenches” and “Waking Lions,” as well as the current Versatile single, “Breathe Again.”

www.98online.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Evil#Abc Audio#Song Lyrics#Tough Love#Hits#Special Meaning#Versatile#Abc Audio#Singing#Success#Breathe#Billboard#Waking Lions#Personal Meaning#Trenches#Footsteps#Tough Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicwrif.com

Pop Evil Hit Major Chart Milestone with ‘Breathe Again’

Michigan rockers Pop Evil are back on top of the Billboard chart. The group’s new single, “Breathe Again” – which you can hear on the WRIF, by the way – has reached No. 1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. That marks their sixth No. 1 single, following “Trenches,”...
MusicAmerican Songwriter

Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with POP EVIL

We had the pleasure of interviewing POP EVIL over Zoom audio!. Hard rock titans POP EVIL have set a career milestone as “Breathe Again” becomes the sixth #1 rock single in their overall history joining previous #1 hits “Waking Lions,” “Footsteps,” “Deal with the Devil,” “Trenches” and the gold-certified “Torn to Pieces.” The track is featured on the band’s upcoming May 21 album VERSATILE via Entertainment One (eOne) alongside previously shared singles “Let The Chaos Reign,” “Work” and “Set Me Free.”
Rock Musicwmmr.com

8 ’80s Metal Albums Everyone Should Own

Ronnie James Dio passed away on May 16, 2010. Besides gifting metalheads the iconic devil horn gesture, he left behind a catalog of music that would influence hard rock and metal for decades. In honor of his life, we look back on one album in particular, as well as other...
MusicPosted by
Variety

Shaed’s ‘High Dive’ Is a Sharp, Smart Pop Outing Loaded With Synths and Strings: Album Review

Shaed are a Washington DC-based trio who scored a massive hit two years ago with “Trampoline,” a song from their second EP that featured Zayn on the remix. The group is essentially an electronic-pop outfit, comprised of twin brothers Max and Spencer Ernst, the latter of whom is married to singer Chelsea Lee (a situation that certainly sounds like a recipe for disaster, although the group has been together for a decade) and songs with sharp, smart, dramatic hooks.
Musicdancehallmag.com

Pop Style Music: ‘Better Must Come Riddim’ Album Review

Better Must Come is a juggling album on a Roe Summerz made the beat featuring Bugle, Romain Virgo, Sizzla Tosh Alexander, Ce’Cile and Keznamdi. Pop Style Music gathered some of the best voices to offer a 7 track album on what turned out to be a busy day at the streaming stores for reggae music.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Paul Weller’s New Album, ‘Fat Pop (Volume 1)’ Is Out Now

Paul Weller’s new album, Fat Pop (Volume 1), is out now on Polydor Records. It’s already attracting widespread acclaim, with the NME review declaring, “The album is a delight: a generous collection of expertly crafted pop tracks, delivered with both the finesse of an artist of five decades’ experience and the lightness of touch that only comes when you’re having a blast. Never has the Modfather sounded quite so at ease.”
MusicPaste Magazine

10 New Albums to Stream Today

May’s first release week is a doozy, with comebacks such as Doss, debuts such as Mia Joy and Little Snake, and bangers from seasoned rockers like Squid. There’s even a posthumous release for the legendary MF DOOM, showing the vast expanse of his unreleased catalog slowly coming to light. As we plow through into another month with a light starting to shine brightly at the end of the tunnel, here’s some of Paste’s favorite releases of the week.
MusicPosted by
Mix 97-3

The Best Debut Albums I’ve Owned

'You never get a second chance to make a good first impression.' - Will Rogers. That famous quote may be 100 years old or so, but it's as true today as it was a century ago. And when it comes to first impressions in the music business, one of the most prolific opening statements was made 54 years ago this week with the release of the Jimi Hendrix Experience's debut album, 'Are You Experienced', May 12, 1967.
MusicBillboard

Coldplay Beam Into Space for Otherworldly Premiere of New Song 'Higher Power'

Coldplay went out of this world -- literally -- for the premiere of their new single "Higher Power." The British rock band beamed the first performance of "Higher Power," replete with dancing alien holograms, to French ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet on Thursday (May 6) before the song arrived on terrestrial platforms via Parlophone/Atlantic. Pesquet is currently serving as mission commander aboard the International Space Station, where he listened to the track for the first time.
Rock Musicinvisibleoranges.com

Ancient Wisdom and the Art of the Successful Return (Full Album Stream)

I love it when an artist makes a really solid return after a lengthy period of time. It means a lot to me in some odd, fulfilling way, like the art was a part of the artist all along and not the product of the time from whence the art came. Many return stories result in disappointment, an artist cashing in on their brand rather than feeling the depths of inspiration which first led them to create under their former moniker. In Swedish doomed black metal project Ancient Wisdom's case, multi-instrumentalist Marcus "Vargher" Norman (Naglfar) draws from the same pool of inspiration which gave the world such underground classics as ...and the Physical Shape of Light Bled and For Snow Covered the Northland.
MusicCosmopolitan

Um...Wonho's Shower Singing Is Next Level

Ready to fall into a literal trance? Press play on this new episode of Singing in the Shower. The K-pop singer Wonho joined us from his hella serene-looking tub to absolutely *serenade.* From this moment forward I believe this is should be the go-to setting for all of his live shows. Lemme draft up that petition real quick.
MusicRolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: Restless Leg, ‘The World’s a Room’

As Sydney’s Restless Leg gear up to release their forthcoming album, Dream Buffet, in June, the acclaimed quartet have now offered up the music video for their recently-released new single, “The World’s a Room”. Having first formed early last decade when former bandmates guitarist/vocalist Ben Chamie (Peabody) and drummer Jared...
Musicreaddork.com

De’Wayne has announced his debut album with new pop-punk hit, ‘Stains’

De’Wayne has announced his debut album, ‘Stains’. The alt-pop-punk’s first full-length will arrive on 18th June via Hopeless Records, preceded by the title-track along with a video by animator/designer, Ainissa V. “Every song on this record is urgent because it has to be,” he says. “I want to put out...
Musicsoundandsoulonline.com

Pop in Translation: Denny Hanson on Nomenclature, New Album, and Macon Music

The first time I saw Nomenclature was down in the basement of the sometimes notorious Riverview Ballroom back in the late aughts. Spread out on a makeshift stage and clad in print sundresses (was someone wearing a cape?), the band was cruisin’ through a rendition of the Velvet Underground’s “Beginning To See The Light”. As time went by, the band itself would ebb and flow through members and styles, but ever-constant was Denny Hanson. Denny would go on to be a part of numerous Macon outfits while earning the reputation of a savvy instrumentalist and unique songwriter in bands like Hank Vegas, Atria, the Widow Pills, and HOWL. But always just around the corner or just behind the sun, Nomenclature remained. There were times when the story could’ve ended horribly. An ongoing struggle with substance abuse strained relationships and threatened his life, but sobriety and a re-commitment to his muse led Denny to thrive in new ways both creative and personal. His spiritual adventure led him to Nashville and a sound engineer position at the Basement East– of course, a tornado and pandemic put that side of life on hold indefinitely. But Denny has managed to endure, and when he answers my phone call to discuss his latest project, he’s somewhere en route to Kansas City as part of Rumours ATL: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute. Years and miles from those cinderblock walls under the Riverview, Denny’s set to play the stage at the Moody Theater in Austin on the same day he releases a new Nomenclature album. Floral Deposits will be available on all your favorite digital platforms on May 7th, 2021, and is tentatively scheduled for a double LP release this summer.
Theater & Dancecultr.com

Cash Cash Deliver Dance Pop Album ‘Say It Like You Feel It’

Initially teased with the release of their Lukas Graham & Wiz Khalifa collab ‘Too Late’, Cash Cash have released their newest album Say It Like You Feel It. The 18 piece album is a perfect representation of Cash Cash and their developed sound. Cash Cash bottle the memories, lessons, and...
MusicPosted by
Parade

Want 'Something Better' Than Pretend Happiness? Emily Wolfe Delivers With Fierce and Fun Flare

Austin-based singer/songwriter/guitarist Emily Wolfe shares “Something Better,” a treat of a video about pretend happiness that is packed with real life talent. Bursting with glorious riff-y guitar and focusing on harnessing a surreal, existential question mark, this single focuses Wolfe’s undeniable talent in an energetic push and pull. Predictable? No. Fabulous? Yes! Turn it up and let go. The song appears on her upcoming album, Outlier, due out June 25.
MusicPopMatters

20 Years On, Sum 41’s ‘All Killer No Filler’ Is a Classic Pop-Punk Party

If 1991 was the year punk broke—as famously (and maybe erroneously) asserted by David Markey’s 1992 documentary—then pop-punk’s coming-out party in America was arguably ten years later. Arguable because, of course, Green Day’s major-label debut, 1994’s Dookie (on Reprise Records), was released to global success. In fact, it won the 1995 Grammy for Best Alternative Album and became an RIAA-certified diamond-selling record in the United States by moving ten million copies. (It’s now sold almost double that worldwide.) But, if we’re taking the “pop” in pop-punk to literally mean “popular”, Dookie and the Offspring’s Smash (also released in 1994, but on Epitaph, making it was the best-selling LP from an independent label) stood mostly alone in the mid-’90s.