Pippa Middleton & Husband James Matthews Mark 4th Wedding Anniversary after Welcoming Daughter

Pippa Middleton and her husband, James Matthews, celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary on May 20, 2021, a couple of months after the birth of their second child, daughter Grace Elizabeth Jane.

Four years ago, the gorgeous Middleton and her financier husband tied the know in a spring wedding at St. Mark's Church in England country village of Englefield, near the Middleton family's property.

The beautiful bride wore a stunning custom-made silk and lace gown by Giles Deacon. The gown was paired with a tiara by Maidenhair Fern, a beautiful veil, and a pair of ivory satin shoes from Manolo Blahnik.

Her older sister, Kate Middleton, was there to smooth out the back of her dress, repaying her sister for what she had done at her and Prince William's wedding in 2011.

Pippa Middleton Celebrates Fourth Wedding Anniversary After Welcoming Daughter Grace​ https://t.co/0PeSPdqDZH — People (@people) May 20, 2021

Kate and Prince William's adorable children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George attended their aunt's wedding as a pageboy and a bridesmaid, along with the other young children of the family.

Other people who made the guest list included Prince Harry, reportedly without his then-girlfriend, Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, tennis champion Roger Federer, and his wife, Mirka.

To celebrate their milestone anniversary, their official Instagram page shared two new photos of the loving couple. Happy 4th wedding anniversary to Pippa and James Matthews!🥳🎉🎊❤️ #PippaMiddleton #JamesMatthews #DuchessofCambridge pic.twitter.com/aGYKCxsqpT — 🌱🌳Aileen🏞️🧘🏻‍♀️ (@jandai8) May 20, 2021

After the ceremony, Matthews and Middleton shared a kiss outside the church. They headed to their reception at Englefield House in style as they rode in a vintage convertible while many guests walked to the venue.

Matthews and Middleton met in 2007 in St Bart's. However, they only started dating in 2016. The next year they were married. They welcomed their first child, Arthur Michael William, in October 2018.

Pippa Middleton Welcomes Baby Girl — and Her Name Has a Special Connection to Aunt Kate! https://t.co/tE3wUUCpgT pic.twitter.com/kWyXD4aKy9 — Eugene Mecke Jr (@emeckejr) May 18, 2021

Three years later and two months before their 4th wedding anniversary, the couple welcomed their first daughter and second child, Grace, on March 15, 2021. Her name holds personal significances to the family.

Her middle name "Elizabeth," is shared by her aunt, Kate, her older cousin, Princess Charlotte, and her grandmother Carole Middleton. While her middle name of "Jane" is a family name from her father's side of the family.

Older sister Kate reached her own milestone wedding anniversary this year. Prince William and Kate celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on April 29, 2021. 10 years ago, they swapped vows at the regal, Westminister Abbey.

To celebrate their milestone anniversary, their official Instagram page shared two new photos of the loving couple. In the photos, Kate and William looked in love as ever as they smiled at each other and posed for the camera.