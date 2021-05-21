Huntsville school board approves 5% raise, retention bonus

Huntsville ISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Sheppard addresses a small crowd during an informational meeting on the bond election at Samuel Walker Houston Elementary School. Joseph Brown | The Item

Hundreds of Huntsville Independent School District employees soon will see a little extra in their paychecks.

The board of trustees on Thursday unanimously green-lit a 5% pay increase for all teachers and support staff, alongside a $1,000 retention bonus for full-time staff members returning to the district. Part-time employees will receive a pro-rated bonus.

The raise will go into effect starting with 2021-22 school year contracts.

“I don’t know if it has soaked in, but a 5% pay raise is a large pay raise for our people,” HISD trustee JT Langley said. “We are finally making a move towards paying our people for all that they do for this district.”

The pay increases and bonuses come on the heels of a school bond election, where Huntsville ISD voters gave resounding approvals to the issuance of $127 million worth of debt. District leaders say that they were able to fund the extra expenses thanks to a major decrease in the district’s maintenance and upkeep needs.

“At our first budget workshop, trustees decided that they wanted to move forward with getting the employee compensation plan out earlier than usual to help in recruitment and retention efforts,” HISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Sheppard said. “Our employees had to work harder than ever this year, so it is awesome that we can reward them like this.”

On top of the pay bump and bonuses, district leaders say that they will be offering one-time hiring bonuses to help recruit certain hard-to-fill positions. Select stipends have also been increased to better reflect the duties of the position.

TRUSTEES MOVE FORWARD WITH BOND IMPLEMENTATION

Huntsville ISD trustees gave unanimous approval to the processes of how they will sell bonds and how they will select contractors to build the future of the district.

After a presentation from PBK, the district’s hired architecture firm, trustees decided that they will hire contractors via the competitive sealed proposal process. In this method, PBK and the contractor are contracted with HISD, with the design being viewed and bid only after construction documents are completed by the architecture firm.

Athletic stadiums and stand-alone support structures will be the first projects that the district will undertake, most of which will require specialized contractors that PBK will oversee.

“We chose PBK for a reason,” Sheppard said. “We chose them because they are the best in the business and the most reputable firm we could partner with.”

District officials also approved alternate delivery methods to allow hiring a construction manager at risk and a construction manager agent, which will allow for a single contractor to oversee multiple projects.

In other business, trustees gave unanimous approval for utilizing a competitive bid process to sell $90 million worth of bonds. An additional $37 million will be issued in a second series later in the process.

Lewis Wilkes with US Capital Advisors told trustees that the district’s bonds will be rated AAA — the highest rating achievable. The district is currently scheduled to accept bids on the bonds July 20.

DISTRICT LEADERS CHANGE COVID PROTOCOLS

Students attending the summer academic term at Huntsville ISD will follow different COVID-19 protocols than they did throughout the 2020-21 school term.

Assistant superintendent Bill Roberts said that face coverings will no longer be required, but teachers and students are still encouraged to wear the coverings when less than three feet of social distancing isn’t possible. He also noted that students will no longer be forced to quarantine due to being in close contact with another individual showing symptoms.

“This will serve as a precursor for how COVID-19 protocols will be implemented next school year,” Roberts said.

The next meeting of Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees is scheduled for June 3, which is currently slated to be an informal budget workshop. The next regularly-scheduled meeting is set for June 17.