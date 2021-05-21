newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntsville, TX

Huntsville school board approves 5% raise, retention bonus

By Joseph Brown
Posted by 
Huntsville Item
Huntsville Item
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kyf5T_0a6kSVq100
Huntsville ISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Sheppard addresses a small crowd during an informational meeting on the  bond election at Samuel Walker Houston Elementary School.  Joseph Brown | The Item

Hundreds of Huntsville Independent School District employees soon will see a little extra in their paychecks.

The board of trustees on Thursday unanimously green-lit a 5% pay increase for all teachers and support staff, alongside a $1,000 retention bonus for full-time staff members returning to the district. Part-time employees will receive a pro-rated bonus.

The raise will go into effect starting with 2021-22 school year contracts.

“I don’t know if it has soaked in, but a 5% pay raise is a large pay raise for our people,” HISD trustee JT Langley said. “We are finally making a move towards paying our people for all that they do for this district.”

The pay increases and bonuses come on the heels of a school bond election, where Huntsville ISD voters gave resounding approvals to the issuance of $127 million worth of debt. District leaders say that they were able to fund the extra expenses thanks to a major decrease in the district’s maintenance and upkeep needs.

“At our first budget workshop, trustees decided that they wanted to move forward with getting the employee compensation plan out earlier than usual to help in recruitment and retention efforts,” HISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Sheppard said. “Our employees had to work harder than ever this year, so it is awesome that we can reward them like this.”

On top of the pay bump and bonuses, district leaders say that they will be offering one-time hiring bonuses to help recruit certain hard-to-fill positions. Select stipends have also been increased to better reflect the duties of the position.

TRUSTEES MOVE FORWARD WITH BOND IMPLEMENTATION

Huntsville ISD trustees gave unanimous approval to the processes of how they will sell bonds and how they will select contractors to build the future of the district.

After a presentation from PBK, the district’s hired architecture firm, trustees decided that they will hire contractors via the competitive sealed proposal process. In this method, PBK and the contractor are contracted with HISD, with the design being viewed and bid only after construction documents are completed by the architecture firm.

Athletic stadiums and stand-alone support structures will be the first projects that the district will undertake, most of which will require specialized contractors that PBK will oversee.

“We chose PBK for a reason,” Sheppard said. “We chose them because they are the best in the business and the most reputable firm we could partner with.”

District officials also approved alternate delivery methods to allow hiring a construction manager at risk and a construction manager agent, which will allow for a single contractor to oversee multiple projects.

In other business, trustees gave unanimous approval for utilizing a competitive bid process to sell $90 million worth of bonds. An additional $37 million will be issued in a second series later in the process.

Lewis Wilkes with US Capital Advisors told trustees that the district’s bonds will be rated AAA — the highest rating achievable. The district is currently scheduled to accept bids on the bonds July 20.

DISTRICT LEADERS CHANGE COVID PROTOCOLS

Students attending the summer academic term at Huntsville ISD will follow different COVID-19 protocols than they did throughout the 2020-21 school term.

Assistant superintendent Bill Roberts said that face coverings will no longer be required, but teachers and students are still encouraged to wear the coverings when less than three feet of social distancing isn’t possible. He also noted that students will no longer be forced to quarantine due to being in close contact with another individual showing symptoms.

“This will serve as a precursor for how COVID-19 protocols will be implemented next school year,” Roberts said.

The next meeting of Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees is scheduled for June 3, which is currently slated to be an informal budget workshop. The next regularly-scheduled meeting is set for June 17.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Huntsville Item

Huntsville Item

Huntsville, TX
592
Followers
46
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Huntsville Item

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Huntsville, TX
Government
City
Huntsville, TX
Local
Texas Education
Huntsville, TX
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Employee Compensation#Board Members#School District Officials#School Year#Huntsville School Board#Hisd#Pbk#District#Us Capital Advisors#Aaa#Huntsville Isd Voters#One Time Hiring Bonuses#Full Time Staff Members#Select Stipends#Part Time Employees#Unanimous Approval#District Leaders#Students#Debt#Bids
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StateNews Channel 25

Texas teacher incentive program promotes student growth

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — The Lone-Star State has a teacher incentive program focused on growth. Teachers with the greatest impact on their students have the opportunity to increase their annual income. In an average Texas school day, students spend nearly a third of their day with their teachers. "Our teachers...
Texas StateNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas House Passes Bill to Allow Homeschool Students in UIL Activities

It is a bill that has come through the Texas Legislature several times. Allowing homeschooled students to participate in UIL activities. Back in 2017, NBC 5 profiled Marin Malone of McKinney, when a similar bill was on the table. She was homeschooled, and played volleyball on a club team, but wanted to play with her public school. She didn’t get to, and her mother, four years later, is hoping kids get the chance.
waxahachietx.com

Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas

The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties. Those counties include: Clay, Comanche, Delta, Eastland,...
Texas StateLongview News-Journal

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly federal jobless aid

The $300-per-week federal unemployment assistance Congress approved earlier this year will stop flowing to jobless Texans next month after Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday the state is opting out of the benefit. After pressure from business groups, Abbott is withdrawing from the program that allowed Texans to receive a weekly...
Walker County, TXHuntsville Item

Era of mass COVID-19 vaccinations is ending in Walker County

After just five months and several thousands of distributed vaccinations later, the Walker County vaccination hubs will be closing this summer due to a decline in demand. “When it started, it was 500 (shots) per day, and we were filling up immediately. Now, we’re seeing more along the lines of 300 per day, which is decent, but it’s going down even further than that,” said Dr. Lane Aiena, director of Walker County COVID Medical Response.
Huntsville, TXHuntsville Item

Huntsville Lions inducts new members

The Huntsville Lions Club has inducted two new members, SAAFE House Director Rene Murphy and Dorothy Fulton. At the club’s weekly luncheon on Thursday, the duo was presented to membership by Rick Reynolds, the president of the Cut and Shoot Family Lions Club in Montgomery. Reynolds explained to the two women how their commitment to the organization is a commitment to service as well.
Huntsville, TXHuntsville Item

Recently retired school admini...

Recently retired school administrator with a tremendous work ethic seeks a new challenge and second career. My name is Dave Demiglio and my wife and I are relocating to the Huntsville area. Please email me at dave.demiglio@gmail.com to receive a copy of my resume and to begin a dialogue about how I can be an asset to your company or.
Huntsville, TXobserver-me.com

EMDC welcomes new senior accountant

Eastern Maine Development Corporation welcomes new Senior Accountant Lisandro Jimenez. Jimenez has seven years of experience working in accounting. He holds an MBA from Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas. An integral member of EMDC’s finance team, Jimenez performs high-level accounting functions that support the organization’s business and community...
Walker County, TXHuntsville Item

Walker County Commissioners expand firework sale seasons

Fireworks shooting into the air could become a more common occurrence in rural Walker County under an order approved by the county’s commissioner Court on Monday. Commissioners unanimously approved a permanent opt-in for a state law that will allow fireworks to be sold around Texas Independence Day (Feb. 25-March 2), San Jacinto Day (April 16-21) and Memorial Day (May 25-30). The extension goes above and beyond sale dates set by the state, which includes Independence Day (June 24-July 4) and New Years (Dec. 20-Jan. 1). Certain areas of the state also allow for the sale of fireworks leading up to Cinco de Mayo.
Huntsville, TXHuntsville Item

Sam Houston State student government promotes literacy at Emancipation Park

Sam Houston State University’s Student Government Association External Affairs Department has donated a Little Free Library to Emancipation Park in Huntsville, in an effort to give back to the community that hosts them throughout their years of higher education. Little Free Library is an international non-profit promoting a free neighborhood...
Huntsville, TXPosted by
Huntsville Item

Multi-million dollar bond proposals up for a vote

It’s Election Day in Huntsville. Nearly 2,400 ballots were cast during early voting ahead of the Huntsville ISD school bond election, according to the Walker County elections office. May elections during odd numbered years historically have very low turnout. However, early votes on the issuance of $127 million in school...
Walker County, TXHuntsville Item

DSHS: 1 in 5 Walker County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

One in every five Walker County residents has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, state health officials confirmed Monday. The Texas Department of Health and Human Services also said that nearly 35% of the county’s population had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Approximately half of the county’s population above the age of 65 have been fully vaccinated, while 65% have received at least one dose.