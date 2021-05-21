newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

FOREX-Dollar set for weekly loss as taper jitters subside

By Ritvik Carvalho
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

* Dollar index down -0.6% for the week

* Euro unchanged on better than expected PMIs

* Sterling hits $1.42 again after positive retail sales data

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - The dollar hit its lowest level in four months on Friday and was set to notch a modest weekly drop as traders’ concerns about taper talk in Federal Reserve minutes faded, though a pullback in commodity prices and nervousness about virus outbreaks kept losses in check.

The dollar has given back a bounce it made after a mention in minutes from the Fed’s April meeting of possible future discussions on paring back stimulus, initially viewed as an indication rate rises might come earlier than previously thought.

Investors now figure that any action remains a long way off and that the path might again be clear for a resumption of April’s downtrend, as the U.S. trade and account deficits weigh.

A loosening of COVID-19 restrictions helped surveys of German services activity and French business activity come in better than expected in May, although they didn’t appear to have a noticeable effect on the euro.

Against the single currency the dollar was parked at $1.2211, not far above the four-month low $1.2245 it hit earlier in the week and close to testing major support around $1.2345.

The dollar index was held below 90 and was last at 89.692. It hit its lowest since January 7.

The index, which measures the greenback against six major currencies, is down about 0.6% for the week so far. Against the Japanese yen the dollar held at 108.74, for a weekly loss of roughly 0.5%.

“All of the worry around talk of even talking about a taper, that was revealed in the Fed Minutes from earlier this week, is now apparently a thing of the past, with investors once again focused on the persistent underlying message that policy isn’t changing anytime soon,” Joel Kruger, currency strategist at LMAX Group, said.

Sterling last traded 0.2% higher at $1.4221.

In cryptocurrencies, a recovery from Wednesday’s crash lost some momentum. Bitcoin traded above $41,000, which is more than 30% above the week’s low point. Ether likewise lost steam and fell back to flat at $2,786. Both are on course for weekly losses deeper than 10%.

Left behind in all the recent focus on inflation, tapering and future hikes has been the Japanese yen. It is near its weakest in three years at 133.02 per euro and is poised for a fifth consecutive weekly loss against the common currency.

Against the dollar, the yen has slid 5% for the year to date and is the worst performing G10 currency. It has fared even worse on some crosses, shedding nearly 10% on the Canadian dollar and nearly 9% on the pound.

In a note to clients, ING said rebounds of the dollar were likely to be short-lived, “unless we see a meaningful shift towards more aggressive Fed tightening...and the subsequent reversal in the USD front-end rates dynamics (currently most negative in the G10 FX space)”.

Reuters

Reuters

125K+
Followers
140K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Currency#Inflation#Tapering#Canadian Dollar#Commodity Prices#Traders#U S Prices#U S Investors#Forex Dollar#German#French#Japanese#Lmax Group#Cryptocurrencies#Ing#Usd#G10 Fx#Fed Minutes#Taper Talk#Weekly Losses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Euro
Related
MarketsLife Style Extra

FOREX-Dollar rises on upbeat U.S. manufacturing data

NEW YORK, May 21 (Reuters) - The dollar rose against a. basket of currencies on Friday, boosted by encouraging U.S. manufacturing data, but remained on track for a weekly loss as. traders' concerns about taper talk in U.S. Federal Reserve. minutes moderated. The dollar has given back much of the...
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Set For Third Weekly Gain Amid Taper Talk

Gold prices steadied on Friday, but were on track for a third straight weekly gain as the dollar continued to trend down amid rising inflation expectations and concerns about taper talk. Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,878.30 an ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.2 percent at...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar advances for eighth straight week

(Adds strategist quote and details throughout; updates prices) * The Canadian dollar trades in a range of 1.2027 to 1.2094 * For the week, the loonie strengthens 0.4% * Flash estimate shows Canadian retail sales falling in April * Price of U.S. oil settles 2.7% higher By Fergal Smith TORONTO, May 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as encouraging U.S. factory data boosted the greenback, with the loonie adding to a streak of weekly gains and staying in reach of a 6-year high. The loonie was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2055 to the greenback, or 82.95 U.S. cents, having traded in a range of 1.2027 to 1.2094. For the week, it was up 0.4%, the eighth consecutive week it has advanced, which is the longest streak since 2016. On Tuesday, the loonie touched its strongest level since May 2015 at 1.2013, bolstered by the recent surge in prices for some of the commodities that Canada produces on prospects for global economic recovery. The reaction of markets, including bonds and copper, to the U.S. data "came to the rescue for USDCAD," said Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy at Exchange Bank of Canada. Copper fell 1.5% and the U.S. dollar gained ground against a basket of major currencies after data showed U.S. factory activity gathering speed in early May. Investors have worried that the heating up of the U.S. economy could raise the outlook for inflation, prompting the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy. Canadian retail sales plunged by 5.1% in April, Statistics Canada said in a preliminary estimate, a fall that analysts said coincided with provincial efforts to fight a third wave of COVID-19. Statscan also said March retail trade rose by 3.6% from February, surpassing estimates for a 2.3% increase. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 2.7% higher at $63.58 a barrel as a storm formed in the Gulf of Mexico, threatening production. Canadian government bond yields were mixed across the curve in a shortened session ahead of Monday's Victoria Day holiday. The 10-year was nearly unchanged at 1.543%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Nick Zieminski)
BusinessFXStreet.com

AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Aussie may fall, but not by much

FOMC’s and RBA’s Minutes showed that policymakers are still concerned. Australian macroeconomic data surprised to the downside, capping the aussie. AUD/USD is technically neutral in the longer-run, modest bearish potential. The AUD/USD pair is finishing the week with modest losses, trading around the 0.7740 level. Despite the broad greenback’s weakness,...
Businessbabypips.com

Weekly Forex Market Recap: May 17 – 21

The British pound takes the top spot this week on positive data from the U.K. and as lockdowns ease, while the Kiwi dollar fell on broad risk aversion sentiment. Fed minutes show taper talk may arise at ‘upcoming meets’. Bitcoin whipsaws investors with same-day plunge, rally of 30%. Big European...
Energy IndustryForexTV.com

Oil Set For Weekly Loss On Iran Supply Worries

Oil prices rose on Friday after three days of losses, but headed for a weekly drop amid potential return of Iranian supplies. Brent crude futures for July settlement rose half a percent to $65.44 a barrel, after having fallen 2.3 percent on Thursday. Prices are down about 5 percent this week, the most since March 19.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD outlook: Euro risks deeper pullback after bulls repeatedly stalled

The Euro lost traction on Friday following comments from ECB President Lagarde who said that it is still too early to discuss policy after the end of central bank’s emergency bond-buying scheme and seeing inflation rise this year as temporary, that offset positive signals from upbeat EU PMI data, released earlier today.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: The Fed’s opening gambit

USD/JPY fades after April FOMC minutes hint at tapering, remains range bound. Treasury rates drift lower as yields reverse Wednesday’s FOMC gains. Japan April annual CPI negative in headline and core, a prime BOJ concern. FXStreet Forecast Poll predicts a limited trading range for USD/JPY. Wednesday’s Federal Reserve minutes demonstrated...
Stocksmarketpulse.com

US Close – Stocks pare gains after hot data drives taper fears, Oil pares weekly loss, Gold gives up gains after PMI readings, Bitcoin down again on China heat

US stocks reversed course after both hawkish comments from the Fed’s Harker and an impressive flash PMI reading that made another series high, as average selling prices for goods and services continue to rise at unprecedented rates. Harker commented that the Fed should start having conversation about tapering sooner rather than later. The FOMC minutes let the taper talk cat out of the bag and now we get to hear where policymakers stand on removing some accommodation.
BusinessKTEN.com

How Dovish Monetary Policy Affects Interest Rates

The U.S. central bank, known as the Federal Reserve, has a dual mandate of managing inflation and promoting full employment. When Fed officials are said to be “dovish,” it means they are more interested in promoting job creation than in controlling wage and price inflation. They do this directly with interest rate hikes and indirectly by boosting the bank’s balance sheet through bond purchases. On the other hand, Fed officials are said to be “hawkish” when they are more interested in controlling inflation than boosting employment. They do this cutting interest rates and selling bonds. Here’s a description of dovish policies and how investors should respond.
Stocksetftrends.com

Stock ETFs Pare Thursday’s Gains Thanks to Fresh Crypto Concerns

On Friday, cryptocurrency news drove stocks and index ETFs to pare gains from the prior session, when they recovered from three consecutive losing days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.32% Friday, after rallying in the previous session. The S&P 500 traded slightly lower meanwhile, after gaining 1.1% Thursday, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.31% over cryptocurrency woes, after advancing more than 1.7% in the prior session.
RetailFXStreet.com

GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.4200 ahead of UK Retail Sales/ PMIs

GBP/USD accumulates mild losses in the Asian session. US Treasury yields push slightly higher lifts the demand for US dollar. US dollar remains on track for weekly losses despite the mixed market sentiment. The GBP/USD pair remains subdued in the Asian session, keeping its range below 1.4200. The pair opened...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks steady after flip-flopping week

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - World stocks steadied on Friday after a volatile week, taking their lead from a stronger Wall Street as U.S. data tempered inflation fears, while the dollar approached three-month lows on reduced bets of early Federal Reserve rate hikes. Inflation worries have spooked markets after recent...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar continues to dance at the rhythm of yields

The dollar gave back the ground gained post-FOMC Minutes, ending Thursday down against all of its major rivals. Government bond yields retreated as investors digested the latest Federal Reserve’s announcement. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dropped to 1.627% after flirting with the 1.70% threshold on Wednesday. Global...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY consolidates below 109 amid weaker USD

USD/JPY remains depressed below 109 on Friday. US Treasury yields retreat weigh on the demand of the US dollar. Downbeat Japanese inflation data keep yen on lower ground. The intense selling pressure surrounding the US dollar keeps USD/JPY pressurized below the 109 mark in the Asian session. The pair makes a range-bound trade and accumulates 10-pips movements.