John Catlin, a regular on the European Tour, was penalised for slow play in the first round of the 103rd PGA Championship for a breach of the pace of play policy. It is the first time a player has been given a penalty for slow play in a major since 2013. That year 14-year-old Chinese amateur Tianlang Guan was docked a shot at the Masters and rookie Hideki Matsuyama picked up a penalty at The Open.