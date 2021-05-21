UnionBank to complete migration to the cloud by 2022
Philippines-based Unionbank has announced it is migrating its IT infrastructure from on-premises to the cloud by 2022, to accelerate the bank’s digital transformation. The bank chose Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its cloud platform, and once the migration is complete, UnionBank will run almost 400 ‘mission-critical applications’ on AWS, including Finacle Core Banking and SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud, to further modernise its IT infrastructure, drive operational efficiencies, and innovate new services.thepaypers.com