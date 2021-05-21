Cardstream partners with Kount for fraud prevention
US-based Cardstream has announced that it is partnering with Kount to deliver AI-driven integrated fraud protection solutions to its OpenPayment Network. Kount offers different fraud prevention solutions, including the Partner Central Solution, which is a platform designed to protect payment service providers and their merchants. Kount’s AI-Driven Fraud Protection model utilises two types of advanced Machine Learning (ML) AI to detect fraudulent patterns successfully. Based on its own data analysis learning, Kount’s two types of ML Models are:thepaypers.com