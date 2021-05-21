Cardstream partners with Kount for fraud prevention

Fraudtech specialist Kompli-Global has launched Kompli-Investigate, a research utility, fraud prevention, and detection system, according to the official press release. The system allows for deeper investigation of corporate entities and the individuals connected to those organisations. A key component of the Kompli-Investigate system is Kompli-Konnect a complete and accurate corporate structure data that has collated and reconfigured all of Companies House data since 1986. Kompli-Global linked and connected all directors, owners, companies, and addresses to provide the most accurate and current entity resolution available. Furthermore, it updates all new and changed information and re-maps the entire database every night. In-house experts then overlay known fraud characteristics and suspicious Modus Operandi (MO) scenarios to give risk prognosis for users, as well as alerting entities to criminal activity that fraudsters want to remain hidden.