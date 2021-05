It’s been just about two weeks since miHoYo released Genshin Impact‘s v1.5 update Beneath the Light of Jadeite, adding quite a bit of new content, including the game’s new player housing system, the Serenitea Pot. The pot, created as a ‘thank you’ gift by the Adepti of Liyue, is very similar in nature to the Adepti realms player have visited in the past. In fact, when choosing the look of your realm, one of the three choices is the platforms and glowing bridges we generally see in those areas — the Floating Abode. I chose the Emerald Peak realm to start out with. This is similar to the tall mountain areas in Liyue. The third option is Cool Isle, an island-themed realm. Over time, you can unlock all three realms, so none of us are stuck with our original choice.