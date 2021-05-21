FCA extends deadline for Strong Customer Authentication
The FCA has announced the deadline extension for implementing Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) for ecommerce transactions to March 14 2022. This further 6-month extension is to ensure minimal disruption to merchants and consumers, and recognises ongoing challenges facing the industry to be ready by the previous 14 September 2021 deadline. The new 14 March 2022 deadline is the latest the FCA expects full SCA compliance for ecommerce transactions.thepaypers.com