FCA extends deadline for Strong Customer Authentication

Commerzbank has partnered with chemical firms BASF and Evonik for a joint blockchain project. The project involved using programmable money or cash on ledger to verify, pay, and log supply chain payments in a fully automated manner. The pilot project was in a live environment and the relevant data was transmitted to the Commerzbank blockchain with the help of supply chain integrator Elemica, according to Ledger Insights. A tamper-proof record of the business process and data was registered on the blockchain to trigger the automated payment.