newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Euro zone upbeat about recovery but wary of lagging behind China, US

By Michael Nienaber
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

LISBON, May 21 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers were upbeat on Friday about the prospects of economic recovery from the pandemic-induced slump, but said Europe would have to work hard to avoid long-term economic damage and not to fall behind China and the United States.

“Things are looking very good in Europe ... investment is rising and the growth forecasts are really well oriented,” French Finance Minister Bruno le Maire said on entering the ministerial meeting. “Everywhere in Europe growth is back.”

European Commission forecasts show the 27-nation EU will reach pre-pandemic growth levels around the middle of 2022, with some, like Germany and France already there at the end of this year and others, like Italy or Spain only at the end of 2022.

But China and the United States will rebound more quickly, forecasts show, and the euro zone will have to act soon to boost its growth potential if it is to stay among the top performers, the French finance minister said.

“Do we want to play in the first league, or do we want to lag behind China and U.S.?” le Maire said.

“We need more activity, more investment in new technologies. We have to improve the growth potential of Europe. Coming back to normal is not the right ambition. This is from a historic point of view the key decision that we will have to take over the next months,” he said.

The European Commission will assess over the next months reform and investment plans by EU governments aimed at making their economies more green and digitalised.

These schemes will be the basis for payouts of cheap loans and grants from the EU’s 750 billion euro ($917 billion) recovery fund, with first disbursements expected towards the end of July.

The unprecedented joint borrowing exercise will help growth, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said, praising it as a historic venture that will make the bloc stronger and bring it close to a fiscal union that markets have long been pushing for.

“Even when the crisis is over, we will see that we have made a big step towards a fiscal union, which will make us stronger to fight crises,” he said on entering the talks. “Europe will come out of this crisis better than it was before,” he said.

But apart from the optimism, there was also a note of concern among the ministers that the pandemic, which plunged the bloc into its deepest ever recession last year, might damage future growth prospects unless addressed.

The euro zone experienced this kind of long-term “scarring” in the wake of the financial crisis a decade ago which had negative long-term effects on investment and in some countries more than others.

“We are very conscious of challenges that many Europeans face at the moment, very conscious of the scars and the risks of the damage, and we will do our best to overcome those,” the chairman of the ministers Paschal Donohoe said. ($1 = 0.8180 euros) (Writing by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Reuters

Reuters

127K+
Followers
146K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paschal Donohoe
Person
Olaf Scholz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Euro Zone#Economic Recovery#Growth Forecasts#Stronger Growth#Lisbon#French#The European Commission#Europeans#Eu Governments#Recovery Fund#Europe Growth#Long Term Economic Damage#France#U S#Italy#Investment Plans#United States#Us
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Country
Spain
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
News Break
Euro
Country
China
Related
BusinessICIS Chemical Business

Iberdrola and Cummins to develop electrolyser plant in Spain

LONDON (ICIS)--Spanish utility Iberdrola and US multinational Cummins are to develop an electrolyser plant for green hydrogen production in Spain by 2023, according to joint announcements made on 24 May. The initial production capacity of the plant will be 500MW/year and will be scalable to more than 1GW/year to accommodate...
TravelRaleigh News & Observer

EU approves COVID-19 certificates for travel reopening

The European Union has reached a deal approving COVID-19 certificates that would help reopen nonessential travel across the 27-nation bloc this summer. According to Reuters.com, the agreement was reached after the fourth round of negotiations between European Parliament lawmakers and current EU president Portugal representing member states. The coronavirus certificates...
EuropeGreensburg Daily News

EU leaders agree on Belarus sanctions after plane diversion

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders on Monday agreed on a set of sanctions against Belarus, including a ban on the use of the 27-nation bloc’s airspace and airports amid fury over the forced diversion of a passenger jet flying between two EU countries in order to arrest an opposition journalist.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah, S. Korean won lead gains in Asian currencies

May 25 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0200 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.750 108.74 -0.01 Sing dlr 1.327 1.3274 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 27.871 27.95 +0.28 Korean won 1123.500 1127.1 +0.32 Baht 31.310 31.35 +0.13 Peso 48.040 48.02 -0.04 Rupiah 14300.000 14350 +0.35 Rupee 72.960 72.96 0.00 Ringgit 4.142 4.144 +0.05 Yuan 6.414 6.42 +0.09 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 108.750 103.24 -5.07 Sing dlr 1.327 1.3209 -0.47 Taiwan dlr 27.871 28.483 +2.20 Korean won 1123.500 1086.20 -3.32 Baht 31.310 29.96 -4.31 Peso 48.040 48.01 -0.06 Rupiah 14300.000 14040 -1.82 Rupee 72.960 73.07 +0.14 Ringgit 4.142 4.0200 -2.95 Yuan 6.414 6.5283 +1.78 (Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)
Economyarcamax.com

EU weighs sanctions over 'hijacking' of Ryanair jet by Belarus

European leaders will discuss possible sanctions after Belarus ordered a Ryanair Holdings Plc flight transiting its airspace to land and arrested a journalist on board in an unprecedented violation of European air travel protocols. The forced landing and arrest of Raman Pratasevich, 26, who had fled Belarus after covering nationwide...
Worldrubbernews.com

EU new car registration surges

BRUSSELS—New car registrations surged 218.6 percent year-on-year in the European Union during April, in large part because of last year's slump. At 862,226 units, last month's sales volume was almost 300,000 units lower than the figure recorded in April 2019, according to the latest figures published by the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association.
Europekdal610.com

EU says tensions with UK stem from Brexit, not N.Ireland protocol

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union’s tensions with former member Britain are not due to problems with the Northern Ireland protocol agreed by both sides, but Brexit itself, the head of the bloc’s executive said on Tuesday. Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference after the first day of...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar drifts lower as Fed speakers soothe inflation fears

SINGAPORE, May 25 (Reuters) - The dollar coasted at the bottom of its recent range on Tuesday, as softer-than-expected U.S. data and fresh insistence from Federal Reserve officials that policy would stay on hold allayed investor fears about inflation forcing interest rates higher. Investors are heavily short dollars in the...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Most of Europe sidelined with holiday

- World leaders condemn Belarus after Ryanair flight was forced to land and opposition activists arrested. - China intensified its campaign to cool a raw-materials boom, pledging severe punishment for violations. - Whit Monday holiday in Europe sees limited participation with Germany, Switzerland markets closed. Asia:. - China National Development...
Advocacyhot96.com

Italy’s Recovery Plan decree to speed public works hits opposition

ROME (Reuters) – A draft decree from the Italian government that would accelerate public works in line with rules for claiming European Union pandemic recovery funds has prompted strike threats from trade unions and raised dissent within the ruling coalition. Rome’s Recovery Plan, submitted to Brussels last month, included a...
EconomyShareCast

Italy - EU close to reaching deal on New Alitalia

Negotiations between the Italian government and the European Union are close to reaching an agreement on setting up a new national carrier from failed airline Alitalia SpA. The deal could get an informal go-ahead during the following week, newspaper Il Messaggero reported on Sunday. The negotiations have been in a...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Asia shares track Wall Street gains amid easing inflation fears

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Asian shares climbed in early trade on Tuesday, tracking a Wall Street rally overnight, while the dollar held near a fourth-month low as investors tempered fears about inflation-driven rate hikes. In early trade, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.81% at a...
Chinabatonrougenews.net

China-EU relations continue to deteriorate

BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- China is unwilling to see the current difficulties in China-European Union (EU) relations caused by EU's unjustified sanctions and the responsibility does not lie with China, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Friday, adding it is hoped that the EU side will make serious reflections. Spokesperson...