Windsor, CT

Amazon Shuts Down Connecticut Construction Site After Finding Seventh Noose There

By Jamie Ross
Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

There’s now an answer to the question of how many nooses would make Amazon shut down a workplace—seven. According to NBC News Connecticut, the company has shut a construction site in Windsor after the series of nooses were found in the past month. Windsor Police Capt. Andrew Power said the first noose was discovered dangling from a beam in the building on April 27, then five more ropes “that could be interpreted as nooses” were discovered two days later. The seventh rope was found on Wednesday, leading to Amazon’s action. The e-commerce giant is offering $50,000 as a reward for any information on the perpetrator, and said the facility will shut its doors until new security measures are installed. “Hate, racism, or discrimination have no place in our society and are certainly not tolerated in any Amazon workplace—whether at a site under construction like this one, or at one that we operate,” said a company spokesperson.

TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

