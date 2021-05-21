Gears of War 3 Prototype PlayStation 3 Build Has Been Released Online

Stunlock Studios announced this week that they will be releasing their next game V Rising on PC through Steam. As you might suspect from the doom and gloom of the artwork and screenshots here, you're looking at a vampire game. Right now there aren't a lot of plans to talk about beyond the announcement. There's no formal date set for it to be released, only that there will be a beta for the game released sometime later this year. But we do have a short intro to the game from the team and a quote from the announcement, as well as the game's first trailer for you to enjoy. We'll keep an ear out for more updates.