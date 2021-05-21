newsbreak-logo
Gears of War 3 Prototype PlayStation 3 Build Has Been Released Online

By Francesco De Meo
wccftech.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gears of War 3 PlayStation 3 prototype build that has been unearthed a while back is now available for download publicly. The build is now available for download on archive.org, but only a PlayStation 3 devkit can run the build as of now. Hacker PixelButts, who showcased the build for the first time and then released it online this week, provided some additional information in the build, confirming that it may run on PC via the RPCS3 emulator down the line.

wccftech.com
