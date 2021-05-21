Olivia Rodrigo releases debut album 'Sour'

May 21 (UPI) -- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star Olivia Rodrigo released her debut album titled Sour on Friday.

The album contains 11 tracks in total, including singles "Drivers License," "Deja Vu," and "Good 4 U." Track "1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back" gives a songwriting credit to Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff.

Sour is available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music with lyric videos for each song available on YouTube.

"Every song is so personal and close to my heart. Getting to share them with people is the most special thing I've ever done in my life. Thank u to everyone who made this album happen," Rodrigo said about Sour on Instagram before individually thanking everyone who helped her complete the project.

"And I'm so lucky songwriting and music exists. I hope guys enjoy the 34 minutes and 46 seconds of me spilling my guts out that is called Sour. Thank you for helping me turn all my unhappy feelings into one of the best moments of my life," she continued.

Rodrigo's hit song "Drivers License" is believed to be about her split from fellow High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star Joshua Bassett, who has been linked to actress and singer Sabrina Carpenter.