newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Olivia Rodrigo releases debut album 'Sour'

By Wade Sheridan
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SCs9D_0a6kRLIC00

May 21 (UPI) -- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star Olivia Rodrigo released her debut album titled Sour on Friday.

The album contains 11 tracks in total, including singles "Drivers License," "Deja Vu," and "Good 4 U." Track "1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back" gives a songwriting credit to Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff.

Sour is available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music with lyric videos for each song available on YouTube.

"Every song is so personal and close to my heart. Getting to share them with people is the most special thing I've ever done in my life. Thank u to everyone who made this album happen," Rodrigo said about Sour on Instagram before individually thanking everyone who helped her complete the project.

"And I'm so lucky songwriting and music exists. I hope guys enjoy the 34 minutes and 46 seconds of me spilling my guts out that is called Sour. Thank you for helping me turn all my unhappy feelings into one of the best moments of my life," she continued.

Rodrigo's hit song "Drivers License" is believed to be about her split from fellow High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star Joshua Bassett, who has been linked to actress and singer Sabrina Carpenter.

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
110K+
Followers
31K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Jack Antonoff
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Sabrina Carpenter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drivers License#Hit Singles#Releases#Song#Lyric Videos#Star#High School Musical#Deja Vu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Apple Music
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesBBC

Olivia Rodrigo has become pop's brightest new star - here's how

Every singer has their own ritual in the recording studio. Kelly Clarkson drinks olive oil to coat her throat. Stevie Nicks prefers a tequila. John Legend goes for half a rotisserie chicken. And what about Olivia Rodrigo - 2021's biggest break-out star? She simply asks her producer, Daniel Nigro, to...
Musicmymixfm.com

Olivia Rodrigo proves she has Taylor Swift’s lyrics “tattooed in [her] head” for ELLE’s Song Association

If it wasn’t already clear that Olivia Rodrigo is a massive Taylor Swift fan, it is now thanks to a round of Song Association with ELLE magazine. In the game, Olivia is given a series of random words and told she has 10 seconds to sing a song with that word in the lyrics. Not surprisingly for the self-proclaimed Swiftie, it was mostly Taylor songs that were top of mind — five in total.
Behind Viral VideosPopSugar

Olivia Rodrigo's "Deja Vu" Has Been Turned Into a TikTok Challenge, and It's Trippy

Olivia Rodrigo has been blessing us with bops this year, so it was only a matter of time before one of her songs got turned into a TikTok challenge. Just like the "Deja Vu" music video shows Olivia and Talia Ryder wearing similar outfits, the TikTok challenge allows users to create a similar trippy effect on camera. Using TikTok's inverted filter, people are able to make it appear like they're jumping back and forth in the shot. While some people have done the filter solo to show how asymmetrical their faces are, most users have done the challenge with a friend for extra visual effect. Lizzo completed the challenge with her mom, which had an adorable result, and Olivia did the challenge with singer Tate McRae. See a handful of TikTok videos of the challenge, then try it out for yourself.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Is Olivia Rodrigo's "Good 4 U" About Joshua Bassett? Fans Are Convinced

Olivia Rodrigo has given fans another taste of her debut album, Sour, with the release of her latest breakup anthem "Good 4 U." The angsty track sees the star experimenting with a pop punk sound that's reminiscent of Paramore. After taking a look at the lyrics, fans are asking if Olivia Rodrigo's "good 4 u" is about Joshua Bassett. He was highly speculated to have inspired her other hit songs "Drivers License" and "deja vu," so it's only natural fans would make the connection once again.
Musicfscsouthern.com

Olivia Rodrigo quickly rises within the music industry

Olivia Rodrigo is becoming the new Taylor Swift of the decade. Rodrigo has been an actress since she started in theater productions during her elementary and middle school years. She starred in Disney Channel’s series “Bizaardvark” in 2016, where viewers could see her sing some throughout the series, as her...
CelebritiesBillboard

Olivia Rodrigo Announces She's Dropping Her Third Single & Will Perform It on 'SNL'

Olivia Rodrigo is giving fans more of a taste of Sour, her upcoming debut album, with a new single "Good 4 U" out Friday (May 14), she announced on Monday (May 10). "New single 'good 4 u' on friday!!!performing it on snl too!!!!" she captioned an Instagram picture of the single's cover art, where a serious-faced Rodrigo is crossing her black leather glove-covered arms while posing in a cheerleading uniform.
TV & Videosthenewstrace.com

Olivia Rodrigo Does First Live TV ‘Driver’s License’ for Brit Awards

Olivia Rodrigo, soon to be as the musical guest on this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live,” previewed that U.S. live TV debut performance by singing “Driver’s License” on live television for the first time at Tuesday’s Brit Awards. After taking to the Brits’ red carpet in a lime green dress, Rodrigo...
Beauty & Fashionimdb.com

From Dua Lipa to Olivia Rodrigo: See Every Star at the 2021 Brit Awards

Who knew a Tuesday night could be so fashionable? The red carpet for the 2021 Brit Awards kicked off at The O2 Arena in London on Tuesday, May 11, with stars like Harry Styles, Olivia Rodrigo and Dua Lipa striking a fashion forward pose at the ceremony in London. Dua, who donned an off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood dress paired with thigh-high stockings, took home multiple awards, including Female Solo Artist and Album of the Year. And while Olivia, who turned heads in a bright yellow Dior gown on the carpet, is not nominated this year, the "drivers license" singer made her big performance debut at the BRITs. In addition to Olivia and Dua, artists such as Taylor...
MusicSFGate

Coldplay's Chris Martin Shouts Out Olivia Rodrigo, Hails Hitmaker Max Martin

As part of the rollout for the release of Coldplay’s new single “Higher Power,” Chris Martin joined Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1’s New Music Daily earlier this week. In addition to discussing the band’s creative evolution over a decades-long career, Martin broke down what it was like to work with legendary pop producer Max Martin.
Celebritiescoupdemainmagazine.com

Olivia Rodrigo announces new single 'good 4 u' out this Friday.

After previously teasing that 'good 4 u' would be her next single, Olivia Rodrigo has today announced that the song will be released this Friday, May 14th, and she will also be performing it on Saturday Night Live this weekend. It's thought that 'good 4 u' could be the final...
Musicmymixfm.com

New Music Friday: The Jonas Brothers, Pink, Olivia Rodrigo, Mike Posner & more

Today’s New Music Friday is packed with new releases from a wide range of artists:. Jonas Brothers are out with “Leave Before You Love Me,” their new collaboration with Marshmello that they’ll perform at Sunday night’s Billboard Music Awards. Joe Jonas’ wife Sophie Turner is already a fan: She wrote on her Instagram Stories, “F***ing obsessed with this song. So proud as always.”
MusicGreenwichTime

Olivia Rodrigo Shares Petra Collins-Directed 'Good 4 U' Video

Olivia Rodrigo has a new song out called “Good 4 U,” released Friday, May 14th, with a video directed by Petra Collins. “Good 4 U” takes heavy inspiration from Paramore and other beloved pop-punk bands, with sarcasm-laden verses addressed at a former flame — “Well, good for you, I guess you moved on really easily/You found a new girl and it only took a couple weeks” — that build to a loud, insanely fun chorus. In the video, Rodrigo plays the role of a high school cheerleader out for revenge. Think Jennifer’s Body crossed with Bring It On.
CelebritiesBillboard

All of Olivia Rodrigo's 'High School Musical' Songs From Season 1

Before 2021's biggest breakout hit "Drivers License" zoomed to the top of the Billboard Hot 100, Olivia Rodrigo was chugging along as part of the Disney machine while starring in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. The High School Musical-inspired series premiered on Disney+ in November 2019, more than...
MusicBustle

Olivia Rodrigo Covers Taylor Swift 5 Times In Song Association Game

Don’t worry if the only thing that plays in your head all day is “Shake It Off,” “Style,” or any other Taylor Swift song — Olivia Rodrigo has Swift’s lyrics permanently tattooed in her head too. On Monday, April 26, the “Driver’s License” singer played Elle’s Song Association game and absolutely aced it, coming up with various songs from No Doubt, Hannah Montana, and even her own hit. But of course, she primarily drew from Swift’s catalog.
Musicinews.co.uk

Olivia Rodrigo, Sour, review: A stunning portrait of adolescence

You simply cannot have escaped Olivia Rodrigo’s first single, “Drivers License”. It has been ubiquitous in the way that few songs are now, coming from seemingly nowhere in January to dominate the charts, the airwaves and TV interstitials. It is a lovelorn song, a wail of anguish about the promises...
MusicPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Olivia Rodrigo Goes Punk, Sets Bedroom Ablaze In 'Good 4 U' Music Video

Olivia Rodrigo just went punk with her new single. Even better, Rodrigo accompanied the track's release with a Petra Collins-directed music video depicting the emerging artist as a heartbroken high school cheerleader whose wounded soul brings her to tailspin in such a way that she literally sets everything ablaze. If "Drivers License" had an evil twin, it'd be "Good 4 U" — and we effin' love her.