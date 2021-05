TORONTO, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSX: ORV) (the "Company" or "Orvana") is pleased to announce that it has completed the requisite steps to transfer ownership of the Taguas property to Orvana Argentina S.A., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. The Taguas acquisition is now complete. The Taguas property consists of 15 mining concessions over an area of 3,273.87 ha (the "TaguasProperty", "Taguas" or the "Property"). The Property is located in the Province of San Juan, Argentina, on the eastern flank of the Andes, between 3,500 m to 4,300 m above sea level, and is approximately 25 km north of Barrick Gold Corporation's Veladero mining operations (see Figure 1 below).