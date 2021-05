China on Friday slammed the European Union's "confrontational approach" after MEPs voted to block a landmark investment deal over Beijing's tit-for-tat sanctions against EU lawmakers. Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Beijing's sanctions were a "necessary and justified response" to previous EU measures against Chinese officials over human rights concerns in Xinjiang. To the surprise of many, the European Union and China in late December approved a major investment pact, wrapping up seven years of painstaking negotiations thanks to a final push by Germany. But the European Parliament voted overwhelmingly Thursday to refuse any consideration of the EU-China investment deal as long as Chinese sanctions against MEPs and scholars were in place.