In 10 days Heathrow airport will reopen one of its dormant terminals specifically for arrivals from “red list” countries.Currently, passengers landing at the main arrival point for the UK often mingle with lower risk travellers, before those from high-risk red list nations are taken to hotels to quarantine for 11 nights.With passenger numbers a small fraction of normal levels, Heathrow is using only half of its four terminals, 2 and 5.But from 1 June, direct flights from any of the 43 red list countries – primarily the UAE, Turkey and India – will be received at Terminal 3. Passengers will...