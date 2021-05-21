newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cape Girardeau, MO

Cape Public Schools Vaccine Clinic

kzimksim.com
 1 day ago

Cape Public Schools are partnering with Broadway Pharmacy to host a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinic for our students who are 12 years and older on Wednesday, June 2 at Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High, 1910 Whitner Street, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. This is open to all Cape Girardeau Public Schools students who are 12 years and older. Anyone between the ages of 12 and 17 must have a signed consent form from a guardian. The consent form will be sent in the confirmation email after you register for an appointment.

www.kzimksim.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Girardeau, MO
Health
Local
Missouri Education
Cape Girardeau, MO
Education
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
Local
Missouri COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Missouri Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Public High Schools#Broadway Pharmacy#Students#Link#Whitner Street#Girardeau#Headlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Public Health
Related
Missouri StateKFVS12

Nearly 100K southeast Mo. residents fully vaccinated

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Nearly 100,000 people in southeast Missouri are now fully vaccinated. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 99,978 are fully vaccinated as of Monday, May 17, that’s about 23.2 percent. Statewide, 32.9 percent are fully vaccinated. As of Monday, a total of 128,006...
Missouri Statewsiu.org

Missouri Group Offers Mental Health First Aid Training

May is mental health awareness month. One area non-profit is working to help educate communities on how to recognize and help people suffering a mental health crisis. Lutheran Family and Children Services of Missouri has launched a mental health first aid program to help address a dramatic rise in requests for service during the past year.
Missouri State921news.com

Missouri State Fair Hiring

The Missouri State Fair is hiring a full-time Events/Concession Coordinator for the fairgrounds in Sedalia. Suitable candidates include individuals with excellent time management and organizational skills, Above average written and verbal communication skills, A good work ethic and dependability. Applicants for the Events/Concession Coordinator position with The Missouri State Fair...
Missouri Statelpgasmagazine.com

Missouri school district purchases 11 propane-fueled buses

Missouri’s Independence School District invested in 11 Blue Bird propane autogas-fueled school buses and installed a propane fueling infrastructure. The school district, located near Kansas City, Missouri, was previously utilizing diesel-powered buses but wanted to lower costs as well as harmful emissions. “I think cost and emissions both certainly played...
Missouri Stateauroraadvertiser.net

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Missouri

Missouri reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 3,056 new cases. That's down 15.7% from the previous week's tally of 3,623 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Missouri ranked 43rd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Cape Girardeau, MOSoutheast Missourian

Cape Girardeau School District to begin after-school program

For the first time, Cape Girardeau School District will launch an after-school care program for its elementary schools. The program is open for registration now. Teacher Amy Dunn began plans for Cub Club two years ago. During her 18 years as a third-grade teacher, she repeatedly heard parents question why Cape Girardeau School District did not have an after-school program. The Jackson School District has offered after-school care options for years.
Missouri Statekzimksim.com

Missouri study underway to identify species of ticks and to better deal with tick-borne illnesses

A study is underway in Missouri to find out which species of ticks are present here and to better identify the bacterial pathogens they carry. Matt Combes with the Missouri Conservation Department says half of the counties have no information that can be verified. Ticks gathered this summer and next will be tested for bacterial pathogens that cause human illnesses like ehrlichiosis and tularemia.
Cape Girardeau, MOSoutheast Missourian

SEMO Spring 2021 Commencement Ceremony

Southeast Missouri State University celebrated the graduation of 1,446 spring and summer graduates in five ceremonies on May 14 and 15, 2021. Ceremonies were held in the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, and approximately 225 graduates participated in each ceremony. Pictured are scenes from SEMO's Commencement ceremony held Saturday, May 15, at 6 p.m. for graduates in the College of Humanities and Social Sciences.
Cape Girardeau, MOKFVS12

Red House Interpretive Center holds Heritage Day event

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Red House Interpretive Center held their Heritage Day today to celebrate as part of the Missouri bicentennial. Hundreds dropped by to learn about the history of Cape Girardeau through the Red House displays. Once inside, visitors learned from vendors about what it was like...
Cape Girardeau County, MOSoutheast Missourian

Cape County's coronavirus cases top 9,500

Cape Girardeau County's COVID-19 numbers are not changing much week to week, but the virus is stubbornly hanging around. Mark Winkler, the county's emergency management director, updated county commissioners Thursday, saying the county has recorded 9,511 virus cases and 134 virus-related deaths. The death toll has remained unchanged for several weeks.
Cape Girardeau, MOKFVS12

S7HD to host electronic recycling program

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department will be hosting an electronic recycling program at the Golconda Job Corps Center at 345 Job Corps Rd. They will be excepting electronics starting at 8 a.m. until 12 p.m., or until the trailer is full. Devices Covered Under Program...
Missouri StateCapaha Arrow

Southeast Board of Regents to Meet on May 14

Southeast Missouri State University’s Board of Regents will meet at 8:30 a.m. Friday, May 14 in the University Center Ballroom A on the University’s main campus in Cape Girardeau. The official notice was posted earlier today, along with a tentative meeting agenda. These documents are available at semo.edu/board/meeting-notices. Due to...
Cape Girardeau, MOKFVS12

Heartland businesses prepare for graduation crowd

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) will hold is 2021 Spring and Summer commencements this weekend, and as students prepare to walk across the stage, restaurant and Airbnb owners said business is picking up. “The phone’s been ringing off the hook,” Sherry Jennings said. Jennings said...
Cape Girardeau, MOSoutheast Missourian

Cape Rotary Club recognizes top-performing students from local schools

More than 60 years ago, former Southeast Missourian editor John Blue wanted to honor hard-working students who rarely received recognition for their special efforts. Today, the Rotary Club of Cape Girardeau salutes the top 10% of local graduating seniors with its 2021 John Blue Academic Excellence Recognition. The future is...