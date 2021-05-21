Cape Public Schools Vaccine Clinic

Cape Public Schools are partnering with Broadway Pharmacy to host a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinic for our students who are 12 years and older on Wednesday, June 2 at Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High, 1910 Whitner Street, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. This is open to all Cape Girardeau Public Schools students who are 12 years and older. Anyone between the ages of 12 and 17 must have a signed consent form from a guardian. The consent form will be sent in the confirmation email after you register for an appointment.