Newmac Resources : Signs Letter of Intent for Reverse Take-Over of Signalchem Lifesciences Corporation

marketscreener.com
 1 day ago

NEWMAC RESOURCES SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT FOR REVERSE TAKE-OVER. May 20, 2021. Newmac Resources Inc. ("Newmac" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NER) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter of intent (the "LOI") with SignalChem Lifesciences Corporation ("SignalChem") dated May 11, 2021, setting out the terms of acquisition (the "Transaction") of SignalChem by the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the Transaction, the Company will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares of SignalChem. The Transaction will constitute both a reverse-takeover and a change of business for the Company.

www.marketscreener.com
BusinessBusiness Insider

Millennial Precious Metals Corp. Strengthens Board and Management

TORONTO, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Millennial Precious Metals Corp. ("Millennial" or the "Company") (TSX-V: MPM) is pleased to announce today that Ms. Sara Heston has been appointed as a director of Millennial and that Mr. Eric Tremblay has been engaged as a technical advisor to the Company. Ms. Heston...
Businesshawaiitelegraph.com

Golden Birch Resources Provides Corporate Update

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION INTO THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES. TIMMINS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / Golden Birch Resources Inc. (CSE:GBRX) ('Golden Birch' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce changes to its board of directors and management and to announce exploration updates to its drill program at the Omu prospect, Keveri Project, in Papua New Guinea.
Businessbirminghamnews.net

New America Energy Corp., Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Family Entertainment Center

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2021 / New America Energy Corp. (OTC PINK:NECA) today announced the signing of a Letter of Intent to acquire a family entertainment center in South Carolina. The LOI was entered into on May 4th, but the negotiations have been ongoing for several weeks. The family entertainment center (FEC) target has bowling lanes, full arcade, redemption counter, party rooms and a full-service bar & restaurant. In addition to acquiring the operations of the FEC, NECA will also be acquiring the physical building and surrounding land as part of the transaction. Management believes the acquisition will be immediately accretive to NECA's cash flow:
Businessmcduffieprogress.com

Liberty Announces Upsize of Brokered Private Placement to C$6.2 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. VANCOUVER, BC and ATLANTA, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2), a leading concealed weapons detection company, is pleased to announce that due to significant market demand, the Company has increased the size of its previously announced brokered private placement from C$5 million to C$6.2 million. The upsized offering (the "Offering") will consist of up to 12,400,000 units of the Company (collectively, the "Units") at a price of C$0.50 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$6,200,000 (the "Offering"). Canaccord Genuity Corp. will act as lead agent (the "Lead Agent") on behalf of a syndicate of agents (the "Agents").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Nova Leap Health Corp. To OTCQX

NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Nova Leap Health Corp. (TSX-V: NLH.V) (OTCQX: NVLPF), an acquisitive home health care services company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Nova Leap Health Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Wildpack Beverage Inc. Announces Appointment Of Chief Operating Officer

Critical Appointment Strengthens Management to Execute Aggressive Strategy. VANCOUVER, BC, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Wildpack Beverage Inc. (TSXV: CANS) ("Wildpack" or the "Company") announces, effective immediately, the appointment of Mr. Chuck Zadlo as Chief Operating Officer ("COO"). Chuck has over 20 years of operations experience holding leadership positions at...
Financial Reportsthenewswire.com

Jazz Announces Closing of First Tranche of Convertible Debenture Offering and Acquisition of Gravimetric Plant for the Vila Nova Gold Project

The Debentures will mature on the date that is two (2) years from the date of issuance and shall bear interest at a rate of 8% per annum, payable and compounded annually. The principal sum of the Debentures, or any portion thereof, may be converted into units (the “Units”) of the Company at a conversion price of $0.30 per Unit, commencing on the date that is six (6) months from the date that the Debentures are issued (the “Conversion Commencement Date”). Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share (a “Conversion Share”) and one share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share (a “Warrant Share”) in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.30 per share for a period of eighteen (18) months from the date that the Warrants are issued. In the event the volume weighted average trading price of the Company’s common shares trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”), or any other stock exchange on which the Company’s common shares are then listed, is equal to or greater than $0.90 for a period of 30 consecutive trading days, the Debentures shall automatically convert into Units of the Company at a rate of one Unit for each $0.30 of outstanding principal sum. If the Debentures are automatically converted, any accrued but unpaid interest shall be paid in cash. The Company shall have the right, at its discretion and on the date that is the day before the Conversion Commencement Date, to redeem up to one-half (50%) of the outstanding principal sum of any Debenture (the “Redemption Amount”) upon paying to the holder the Redemption Amount, in cash, and any accrued but unpaid interest thereon up to the date of redemption.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Sidney Resources Corporation Launches Mining Technology Division & Project Update

LEWISTON, ID / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / Sidney Resources Corporation (SDRC) is pleased to announce the hiring of Gary Mladjan as the company launches its Mining Technology Research and Development Division. Our new division plan will actively engineer and design the inaugural 'thermal fracturing' prototype units for the mining industry and adjunct applications in the areas of construction and rescue where safe and efficient removal of material is required. Based on proprietary and patented laser array technology, we believe the future of mining, construction and rescue will be transformed through processes that increase yield productivity in mining, delivers efficiency and safety in all applications while decreasing operational time and decreasing costs associated with labor, insurance liability and most importantly exceeding environmental compliance. Mr. Mladjan brings extensive opto-mechanical engineering experience with various defense contractors including Raytheon Corporation. He previously served as the Vice-President/Engineering and Technology/Director for Merger Mines Corporation. He served as a team member in the development of a number of electro-optical night vision and laser devices. He was the lead engineer in the advanced conceptual design, engineering costing, product design and manufacturing on many projects at Raytheon, Hughes Aircraft, Northrop Electronics Division and Aerojet Electro Systems. He was a designated Raytheon corporate expert for Investment Casting and for Single Point Diamond Machining as well as a developer in the use of exotic materials and technologies for defense products. Mr. Mladjan has authored several published papers on New and Innovative Technology and Detail Design in Exotic Materials. He served in the U.S. Army, Corps of Engineers. Welcome Gary.
Huntington, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Huntington Announces C$5,000,000 Best Effort Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH US NEWSWIRE SERVICES./. CALGARY, AB, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Huntington Exploration Inc. (TSXV: HEI) (" Huntington" or the " Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Sprott Capital Partners, to act as co-lead agents, on behalf of a syndicate of agents including Cormark Securities Inc. (collectively, the " Agents") for a marketed private placement of units (" HD Units") at a price of C$0.28 per HD Unit (" HD Offering Price") and flow-through units (" FT Units") at a price of C$0.35 per FT Unit (" FT Offering Price"), for total gross proceeds of C$5,000,000 (" Offering"). Each FT Unit shall consist of one common share of the Company and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a " Warrant"), each of which will not qualify as a "flow-through share" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act ( Canada) (the "Tax Act"). Each HD Unit shall consist of one common share of the Company and one-half Warrant. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.40 for a period of 2 years following the closing of the Offering.
Businesshawaiitelegraph.com

Imperial Helium Corp. to Commence Trading on TSX Venture Exchange Under the Ticker Symbol "IHC"

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / Imperial Helium Corp. ('Imperial' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has received final approval for listing on the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV'). The common shares of the Company will commence trading on the TSXV effective May 21, 2021, under the symbol 'IHC'.
Idaho Statethenewswire.com

Global Energy Metals Closes Acquisition of Monument Peak Copper-Silver-Gold Project in Idaho and the Chance Lake and Amiral Nickel-Copper-Cobalt-PGE Projects in Quebec

The acquisition is part of an ongoing effort by the Company to assemble battery metals-rich projects in top-tier mining jurisdictions with exploration & development upside. For further details, please refer to the Company’s news releases dated March 2, 2021 and March 23, 2021. Mitchell Smith, President & CEO of Global...
Medical & BiotechBenzinga

Mydecine To Spin-Out Its U.S. Cannabis Assets By Mid July

Psychedelics and mycology company, Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (NEO: MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) (FSE:0NFA), is seeking to increase shareholders value by spinning off its U.S. cannabis assets and its stake in U.S. cannabis projects into a newly formed subsidiary. The Denver-based company intends to spin off its holdings of common shares in...
BusinessBusiness Insider

TSX Venture Exchange, mCloud, C-Suite at The Open

TORONTO, May 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Barry Po, Chief Marketing Officer, mCloud Technologies Corp., ("mCloud" or the "Company") (TSXV: MCLD), shares his Company's story in an interview with TMX Group. The C-Suite at The Open video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and...
Businesswallstreetreporter.com

ESE (OTC: ENTEF) Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Leading Esports Company, Digital Motorsports

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 13, 2021 — ESE Entertainment Inc. (“we”, “ESE”, or the “Company”) (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) to acquire (the “Acquisition”) Auto Simulation Ltd T/A Digital Motorsports (“Digital Motorsports”), an Irish company that provides infrastructure, technology, and support for esports across the globe – particularly in the simulation racing sector – working with some of the world’s most recognized brands.
Nevada Statejuniorminingnetwork.com

Nevada Sunrise Gold Signs Letter of Intent for the Sale of Water Rights in Clayton Valley, Nevada

CNW/ - Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding letter of intent (the "LOI") with Cypress Development Corp. of Vancouver, BC, Canada (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQB: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) ("Cypress") for the sale to Cypress of its water rights in Clayton Valley, Nevada (the "Transaction"). The Transaction is pursuant to the terms of the LOI and is a major milestone for Cypress' Clayton Valley Lithium Project, near Silver Peak, Nevada.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Liquid Media (YVR) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire iNDIEFLIX

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Liquid Media Group Ltd. (“the Company” or “Liquid”) (Nasdaq: YVR) today announced the signing of a letter of intent (the “LOI”) to acquire iNDIEFLIX Group Inc. (“iNDIEFLIX”). iNDIEFLIX is...
Businessdallassun.com

Murchison Minerals Enters Into Amended Option Agreement

BURLINGTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / Murchison Minerals Ltd. ('Murchison' or the 'Company') (TSXV:MUR) announces that further to its press release on May 6, 2021 regarding the entering into of an option agreement (the 'Original Option Agreement') with Gestion Aline Leclerc Inc. (the 'Optionor') granting Murchison an option to earn 100% interest in 75 mineral claims covering 2,377 hectares (the 'Property Package'), it has entered into an amended option agreement (the 'Amended Option Agreement') with the Optionor whereby the parties agreed to: (i) in the event the Company wishes to satisfy up to $400,000 in option payments in common shares, use a price equal to the greater of $0.07 or the 20 day volume weighted average price of the common shares prior to the day the Company elects to satisfy such option payment; and (ii) remove the ability of the Company to pay the $1,000,000 re-purchase price of the 1% NSR through the issuance of common shares of the Company. All other terms of the Original Option Agreement remain the same.
Businessbirminghamnews.net

Group Ten Metals Contracts Oretest Drilling and Simcoe Geoscience, Plans Largest Exploration Program to Date at Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au Project in Montana, USA

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / Group Ten Metals Inc. (TSX.V:PGE)(OTCQB:PGEZF)(FSE:5D32) (the 'Company' or 'Group Ten') announces that it has retained Oretest Drilling and Simcoe Geoscience for 2021 exploration programs at the Company's flagship Stillwater West platinum group element, nickel, copper, cobalt, and gold ('PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au') project in Montana, USA, adjacent to Sibanye-Stillwater's high-grade palladium-platinum mines.
BusinessPosted by
Deadline

‘Coded For Inclusion’: Staff Me Up Partners With Color Of Change & More To Elevate Underrepresented Crew Members Via Expanded Hiring Platform

Leading industry hiring platform Staff Me Up has launched Coded for Inclusion, an initiative set on opening the doors for underrepresented groups—from the LGBTQ+ communities to people with disabilities—to jobs in media. Via an enhanced algorithm, Staff Me Up’s expanded production hiring platform seeks to disrupt biased hiring practices, which...