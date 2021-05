ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons has released a new music video for “My Lucky Card,” a track off his upcoming album, Hardware, out June 4th via Concord. The clip was filmed in and around Pappy and Harriett’s Pioneertown Palace, a famous honky-tonk in Pioneertown, California (just outside Joshua Tree), that was originally built as part of a western film set (as seen on shows like The Cisco Kid and The Gene Autry Show). The clip starts out in black-and-white, but slowly turns to color as Gibbons walks into the bar, shares a drink with the bartender, and then hops onstage to perform “My Lucky Card.”