The Norwalk Track & Field teams will try to get as many events to state as possible tonight when they travel to Waukee for the district meet. On the boys side, Chase McKinney enters in the top 10 in Class 4A in the 100M, 200M and 400M dashes. The boys 4×800 is also in prime position to qualify for state. Head Coach Matt Ramthun says his team will need to dig deep after a somewhat underwhelming performance at last week’s conference meet.