Alliance for Patient Safety Applauds Contact Lens Prescription Verification Modernization Act Reintroduction

 1 day ago

(PRESS RELEASE) WASHINGTON — The Health Care Alliance for Patient Safety (Alliance) released the following statement following the House reintroduction of the Contact Lens Prescription Verification Modernization Act (H.R. 3353). The bipartisan legislation introduced by Representative Bobby Rush (D-IL-1), Representative Michael Burgess (R-TX-26), Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Delaware at-large) and Representative David McKinley (R-WV-1) will modernize the contact lens prescription verification process and make it simpler and safer for millions of contact lens wearers.

