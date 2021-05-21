When is Eurovision 2021 and how can I watch it live?

The Eurovision Song Contest grand final is finally here.This year’s competition takes place tonight in Rotterdam, Netherlands (22 May). Viewers in the UK will be able to tune in to the live broadcast on BBC One from 8pm.Laughs are all but guaranteed with Graham Norton returning as the host for BBC’s coverage from Rotterdam, while Chelcee Grimes, Sara Cox and Scott Mills will present from London.Meanwhile, actor and singer Amanda Holden – who was seen dressed appropriately patriotic in a Union Jack dress à la Gerri Halliwell this morning – will serve as the Eurovision spokesperson, tasked with delivering the results of the UK professional jury vote.Tonight’s contest comes after last year’s event was cancelled – for the first time in Eurovision’s 64-year history – due to the coronavirus pandemic.The UK has pinned its hopes on James Newman, who will be performing his song “Embers” in a bid to be crowned tonight’s winner.Read more:The latest odds on the favourites to win Eurovision 2021Meet Maneskin – Italy’s hot favourite for this year’s Eurovision Song ContestHow Abba’s douze-points energy at Eurovision started a pop revolution