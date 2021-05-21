newsbreak-logo
When is Eurovision 2021 and how can I watch it live?

By Independent TV
The Independent
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Eurovision Song Contest 2021 is back, albeit a bit different to what we’re used to. Due to the pandemic, 2020’s ceremony was cancelled, with all of last year’s entries rolling over to 2021. That means that will probably be a low-key affair in comparison to most years. Here’s everything...

WorldBBC

Brit Awards: Stars descend on London for in-person awards

The 2021 Brit Awards will take place on Tuesday night, in front of a live audience at London's O2 arena. Coldplay will open the show with a live performance from a pontoon on the River Thames. Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks and Headie One will play inside the venue. About 4,000...
Public Healthseattlepi.com

Inside Eurovision Song Contest: How The World's Largest Live Music Event is Produced During The Pandemic (EXCLUSIVE)

At the best of times, the massively popular Eurovision Song Contest, the world’s largest music event, is a logistical challenge to produce, with many moving parts. But amid a global pandemic, the undertaking is downright bold, with stringent safety measures including distancing, sanitization, COVID-19 PCR tests, and all the jargon that has now become commonplace in the lexicon adding to the enormity of the enterprise.
MusicCNET

Eurovision 2021: Peacock is now the exclusive US streamer, here's when to watch

The Eurovision Song Contest 2021 airs this week, with the multinational competition returning after a year's hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hosting this year is Rotterdam, the Netherlands, which was slated to host Eurovision 2020 before its cancellation. The first semifinal was broadcast on Tuesday, and will be followed...
WorldThe Guardian

Will you get douze points? Take our fiendish Eurovision quiz

After last year’s hiatus, the Eurovision song contest is finally back on Saturday night at 8pm on BBC One, with all the glitz, glamour and camp delight that entails. To get you in the mood, take our fiendish Eurovision quiz. Can you avoid the dreaded nul points? Let us know how you do in the comments below …
Entertainmentgreekcitytimes.com

Eurovision 2021: Who is Stefani Liberakakis

The Eurovision Song Contest 2021 is well underway now and we’ve finished the second semi-final that had 17 countries competing for a chance to perform in the grand finale, coming this Saturday night on BBC One. Among all of the countries taking to the stage in Rotterdam was Greece, which...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

James Newman: Who is the UK entry for this year’s Eurovision?

The United Kingdom’s next Eurovision Song Contest representative has been revealed.James Newman has been given a second chance to perform at the event after being reselected by officials.The singer-songwriter was set to appear at the contest in 2020 ahead of its cancellation due to the pandemic.He will perform a new song that he wrote during lockdown. The rules state that the songs contestants were set to perform last year will no longer be eligible.The anthemic track the Brit Award-winner was hoping to score with in 2020 was “My Last Breath”. His new song is yet to be released.READ MORE:...
Worldnation.cymru

Eurovision: How come Wales is not represented?

Ahead of tonight’s Eurovision 2021 song contest, many more people have been calling for Wales to be represented. Singer Bronwen Lewis has already put herself forward to represent Wales and has posted a number of Euro-phoric belters online. The contest will be held tonight at Rotterdam, Netherlands. James Newman will...
MusicThe Independent

Which are the best Eurovision songs of all time?

Abba’s ‘Waterloo’ has been voted the best Eurovision song entry of all time, according to a poll. A survey of 2,000 adults found the Swedes’ legendary hit - which also gave the band their first number one in the UK chart – was most popular with 50 per cent of respondents.
TV SeriesThe Sun US

How can I watch the Friends reunion in the UK and US?

IT'S the news that Friends fans around the world have been waiting for, the big reunion IS happening. That's right Rachel, Ross, Monika, Chandler, Joey and Phoebe will be back on our screens for a special episode called The One Where They Get Back Together. How can I watch the...
EntertainmentPosted by
The Independent

Eurovision 2021 – live: Italy, France and Malta among favourites to win ahead of grand final tonight in Rotterdam

The Eurovision Song Contest grand final is finally here.This year’s competition takes place tonight in Rotterdam, Netherlands (22 May). Viewers in the UK will be able to tune in to the live broadcast on BBC One from 8pm.Laughs are all but guaranteed with Graham Norton returning as the host for BBC’s coverage from Rotterdam, while Chelcee Grimes, Sara Cox and Scott Mills will present from London.Meanwhile, actor and singer Amanda Holden – who was seen dressed appropriately patriotic in a Union Jack dress à la Gerri Halliwell this morning – will serve as the Eurovision spokesperson, tasked with delivering the results of the UK professional jury vote.Tonight’s contest comes after last year’s event was cancelled – for the first time in Eurovision’s 64-year history – due to the coronavirus pandemic.The UK has pinned its hopes on James Newman, who will be performing his song “Embers” in a bid to be crowned tonight’s winner.Read more:The latest odds on the favourites to win Eurovision 2021Meet Maneskin – Italy’s hot favourite for this year’s Eurovision Song ContestHow Abba’s douze-points energy at Eurovision started a pop revolution
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Amanda Holden flies the flag in Union Jack minidress ahead of Eurovision

Amanda Holden is showing her support for the UK’s Eurovision candidate in a Union Jack minidress reminiscent of one worn by Geri Halliwell in the 1997 Brit Awards.The Britain’s Got Talent judge posted the outfit on her Instagram account on Friday night, with the caption: “Looking forward to making ‘un point’ or two at Eurovision tomorrow.”The image shows Holden wearing the thin-strapped dress, made by specialist costume designer Richard Wilbraham, with minimalist black stilettos and looking at herself in a mirror with the London Eye in the background.The dress was inspired by Halliwell’s iconic Union Jack minidress, which she wore...