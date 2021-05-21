Janesville police investigate fatal shooting
Two people are dead after a shooting overnight on Janesville’s southside. Police say officers were called to the trailer park on Kellogg Avenue just before 10:00 p.m. Thursday on a call of several shots fired. Once on scene, officers were directed to 1105 Kellogg Avenue lot B17. Two men were found dead. Officers say the two knew each other and this is considered an isolated incident with no further threat to the community. Police plan to release more information later Friday.www.wclo.com