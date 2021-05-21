newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Janesville, WI

Janesville police investigate fatal shooting

wclo.com
 1 day ago

Two people are dead after a shooting overnight on Janesville’s southside. Police say officers were called to the trailer park on Kellogg Avenue just before 10:00 p.m. Thursday on a call of several shots fired. Once on scene, officers were directed to 1105 Kellogg Avenue lot B17. Two men were found dead. Officers say the two knew each other and this is considered an isolated incident with no further threat to the community. Police plan to release more information later Friday.

www.wclo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Janesville, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Janesville, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Southside#1105 Kellogg Avenue#Police Plan#Men#Trailer#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Wisconsin StatePosted by
KARE 11

AMBER ALERT: Missing 13-year-old girl last seen in Menomonie, Wisconsin

MENOMONIE, Wis. — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen Sunday morning in Menomonie, Wisconsin. According to the Menomonie Police Department, Samantha Stephenson was last seen in the late morning hours Sunday on foot wearing a white Rick and Morty hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and no shoes. Officials say Samantha is 5-foot-3, with blue eyes, brown hair and was wearing glasses.
Wisconsin Statecwbradio.com

Wisconsin Woman Arrested for 2nd OUI

A Wisconsin woman was arrested for her 2nd OUI Saturday morning with children in the vehicle. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, they received a call from a father asking for a check on his children. He stated his 12-year-old daughter was texting him about adults using drugs in the vehicle they were in.
Wisconsin StateWJFW-TV

Wisconsin woman arrested for drugs with 5 children in car

Hixton - Authorities say a western Wisconsin woman was arrested for allegedly taking illegal drugs while driving with five children in the car. The girl gave updates on her location, which the father relayed to the state patrol. Troopers pulled the vehicle over near Hixton, about 130 miles from the Twin Cities, WCCO-TV reported.
Janesville, WInbc15.com

Janesville porch fire spreads to home, damages vehicle

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A porch fire spread to a home and significantly damaged a vehicle early Saturday morning in Janesville. Firefighters were dispatched to 411 Wilson Avenue for a fire on the porch of the residence around 3:30 a.m., according to the Janesville Fire Department. Responding firefighters found the porch to be a “fully involved enclosed porch.”
Beloit, WIChannel 3000

3 hospitalized following shooting in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. — Three people have been injured after Beloit police responded to a shots fired report Thursday. Rock County dispatch said it received a call at 5:14 p.m. regarding a shots fired incident on the 1300 block of Nelson Avenue. Beloit police said all three victims have been taken...
Janesville, WIfox47.com

Janesville porch fire leads to $100K in damages

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A porch fire in Janesville caused an estimated $100,000 in damages early Saturday morning. Officials were sent to 411 Wilson Avenue at 3:38 a.m. for a report of a residential fire on the porch. Crews arrived and found a fully involved porch with “significant” fire extending into the house and to a vehicle parked nearby.
Beloit, WIx1071.com

Beloit police respond to shots fired report

BELOIT, Wis. — Police have responded to a shots fired report in Beloit on Thursday. Rock County dispatch said it received a call at 5:14 p.m. regarding a shots fired incident on the 1300 block of Nelson Avenue. A post from the Beloit Police Department has asked the public to...
Wisconsin StateFireRescue1

Wis. firefighters rescue 3 from plane crashed in forest

WHITEWATER, Wis. — Whitewater firefighters rescued three people after their plane lost power and crashed Saturday night in the Kettle Moraine State Forest, where the aircraft was suspended in trees about 75 feet above the ground, the Fire Department said. The three occupants were uninjured, according to the Whitewater Fire...
Janesville, WIwclo.com

Fire destroys home on Janesville’s near west side

The cause of a residential fire in the 400 block of Wilson Avenue in Janesville is under investigation. Battalion Chief Ryan Murphy says firefighters responded to the single story home a little after 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Murphy says the fire appears to have started in the area of the porch and worked its way inside the home. He says a father and two children were alerted to the fire by smoke detectors and escaped. The did need to be treated for smoke inhalation on the scene. The home is considered a total loss. The Red Cross is assisting the family.
Beloit, WIBeloit Daily News

Madison man charged for gun, drug possession

BELOIT—A Madison man, who was arrested on May 8 in Beloit, faces charges after police located a handgun, heroin and crack cocaine in the vehicle he was driving, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint. Beloit police officers observed a man who was asleep behind the wheel of...
Janesville, WIJanesville Gazette

Part of East Milwaukee Street to close starting Monday

Part of East Milwaukee Street will close from May 17 to May 19 for sewer and water lateral installation for a new Kwik Trip location at 2822 E. Milwaukee St. Traffic will be detoured around the closure onto North Pontiac Drive, Mt. Zion Avenue and Morningside Drive. Bus routes 5...
Rock County, WIBeloit Daily News

Law enforcement memorial set

JANESVILLE—The 2021 Rock County Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Roth Pavilion in the lower Courthouse Park. The purpose of the ceremony is to recognize the sacrifice and service of law enforcement officers in Rock County. The ceremony takes place during National Police Week (May 9-15) which pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others. Among the officers to be honored at the service include Beloit Officers Peter Larsen and Officer Fred Samp and Milton Lieutenant John Conger.
Rock County, WIBeloit Daily News

Horse reported missing from Magnolia Bluff Park

JANESVILLE—A female red American paint horse, named Dolly, went missing from Magnolia Bluff Park around 3 p.m. Sunday. The horse has a crooked white stripe on her face. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office Drone Team is searching for the horse. If you have any information on the horse’s whereabouts, call...