The Ducks enter the postseason for the first time under coach Melissa Lombardi, with their first game today at 1630 against Texas St. This year’s team has been a bit of Dr Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, with the team able to beat anyone when they are playing well. However, they have also had some streaks where the team is ice cold and struggle to produce any runs. Season started very strong, but the grind of Pac 12 conference play coupled with an expanded schedule that added an extra game with every conference team, took its toll on the team. The good news, the Ducks have settled back into a bit of a groove the last few weeks and appear to be hitting their stride going into Regional Play.