Indianola Girls Tennis Falls in Individual Regionals, Boys Soccer in District Play

Indianola Girls Tennis Falls in Individual Regionals. The Indianola girls tennis team competed at Johnston High School in individual regionals Thursday. The Indians got a third place finish from Paige Bily in singles play, while Aubree Freshly fell in the quarterfinals. In doubles action, Anna Jordan and Melina Darrah earned a 4th place finish, while Hannah Price and Hayden Laschanzky fell in the first round. The Indians will next compete in team regionals play tomorrow at Dowling Catholic.www.kniakrls.com