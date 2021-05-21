Indianola Girls Tennis Falls in Individual Regionals, Boys Soccer in District Play

The Indianola boys and girls track and field teams travel to Waukee today for their state qualifying meets in class 4A. The Indians boys currently have top two qualifying times and distances from Carter Erickson in the 100m, Curtis Johnson in the 1600m, Walker Whalen in the discus, and the 4x100m relay, while the girls have Emily Naughton in the 800m and 1500m, Macie Mays in the shot put and discus, and the medley relay team. Girls squad head coach Kim Arndt tells KNIA Sports the team has been ramping up to this point all season long, and now is the time to show what they are capable of against some of the state’s best. Action starts at 4pm.