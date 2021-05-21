newsbreak-logo
Indianola, IA

Indianola Girls Tennis Falls in Individual Regionals, Boys Soccer in District Play

By Andrew Swadner
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIndianola Girls Tennis Falls in Individual Regionals. The Indianola girls tennis team competed at Johnston High School in individual regionals Thursday. The Indians got a third place finish from Paige Bily in singles play, while Aubree Freshly fell in the quarterfinals. In doubles action, Anna Jordan and Melina Darrah earned a 4th place finish, while Hannah Price and Hayden Laschanzky fell in the first round. The Indians will next compete in team regionals play tomorrow at Dowling Catholic.

