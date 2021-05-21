newsbreak-logo
Dollar set for weekly loss as taper jitters subside

Cover picture for the articleLONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - The dollar hit its lowest level in four months on Friday and was set to notch a modest weekly drop as traders' concerns about taper talk in Federal Reserve minutes faded, though a pullback in commodity prices and nervousness about virus outbreaks kept losses in check.

Gold Set For Third Weekly Gain Amid Taper Talk

Gold prices steadied on Friday, but were on track for a third straight weekly gain as the dollar continued to trend down amid rising inflation expectations and concerns about taper talk. Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,878.30 an ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.2 percent at...
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar advances for eighth straight week

(Adds strategist quote and details throughout; updates prices) * The Canadian dollar trades in a range of 1.2027 to 1.2094 * For the week, the loonie strengthens 0.4% * Flash estimate shows Canadian retail sales falling in April * Price of U.S. oil settles 2.7% higher By Fergal Smith TORONTO, May 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as encouraging U.S. factory data boosted the greenback, with the loonie adding to a streak of weekly gains and staying in reach of a 6-year high. The loonie was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2055 to the greenback, or 82.95 U.S. cents, having traded in a range of 1.2027 to 1.2094. For the week, it was up 0.4%, the eighth consecutive week it has advanced, which is the longest streak since 2016. On Tuesday, the loonie touched its strongest level since May 2015 at 1.2013, bolstered by the recent surge in prices for some of the commodities that Canada produces on prospects for global economic recovery. The reaction of markets, including bonds and copper, to the U.S. data "came to the rescue for USDCAD," said Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy at Exchange Bank of Canada. Copper fell 1.5% and the U.S. dollar gained ground against a basket of major currencies after data showed U.S. factory activity gathering speed in early May. Investors have worried that the heating up of the U.S. economy could raise the outlook for inflation, prompting the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy. Canadian retail sales plunged by 5.1% in April, Statistics Canada said in a preliminary estimate, a fall that analysts said coincided with provincial efforts to fight a third wave of COVID-19. Statscan also said March retail trade rose by 3.6% from February, surpassing estimates for a 2.3% increase. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 2.7% higher at $63.58 a barrel as a storm formed in the Gulf of Mexico, threatening production. Canadian government bond yields were mixed across the curve in a shortened session ahead of Monday's Victoria Day holiday. The 10-year was nearly unchanged at 1.543%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Nick Zieminski)
Dollar Set for Short-Term Gain, but Will Resume Long-Term Pain

Investing.com - The dollar ended the week lower Friday, though its days in the doldrums of darkness are coming to end in the short-term as the Federal Reserve prepares to begin talking about tapering. "The Fed minutes may end the recent phase of USD weakness for now. It is probably...
U.S. stocks close mostly lower with tech; dollar up after factory data

U.S. stocks ended mostly lower on Friday, weighed down by technology and consumer discretionary shares, while the dollar edged higher after stronger-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data. U.S. Treasury yields slipped as the market mostly shrugged off the data. Data firm IHS Markit said its flash U.S. manufacturing PMI increased to 61.5...
Gold Heads for Third Weekly Advance as Inflation, Fed in Focus

(Bloomberg) -- Gold headed for a third weekly gain as the dollar retreated and Treasury yields wavered, with investors weighing signs of inflation and economic recovery. Traders mostly shrugged off concerns over Federal Reserve minutes Wednesday that showed some policy makers open to talking about tapering bond purchases, focusing instead on the U.S. central bank’s accommodative stance. Meanwhile, applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance fell last week to a fresh pandemic low, signaling steady improvement in the job market as remaining business restrictions are lifted.
PRECIOUS-Gold eases; set for third weekly gain on weak dollar, inflation jitters

May 21 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Friday, as optimism around a swift economic recovery lifted appeal for riskier assets, although a weaker dollar and growing inflationary pressure limited losses and kept bullion on track for a third straight weekly rise. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,872.21 per ounce by 0126 GMT, but it has risen 1.6% this week. * U.S. gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,873.70 per ounce. * The dollar was pinned near milestone lows against its rivals and was headed for a weekly loss. A weaker greenback makes gold more appealing for other currency holders. * Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell to 1.6340% overnight. Lower bond yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold. * Risk sentiment in wider financial markets remained upbeat after strong U.S. jobs data lifted hopes around a quick economic recovery. * Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped further below 500,000 last week. * Japan's core consumer prices slid for the ninth straight month in April, as a record slump in cellphone fees offset rising energy prices. * Britain's economy will grow much faster than expected this year as a fast-moving coronavirus vaccine programme allows businesses to re-open and lifts confidence, a Reuters poll found. * SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.6% to 1,037.09 tonnes on Thursday from 1,031.27 tonnes on Wednesday. * Palladium gained 0.5% to $2,865.73 per ounce, silver eased 0.1% to $27.72, while platinum edged 0.4% higher to $1,200.57. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 UK Retail Sales MM, YY April 0800 EU Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs May 0830 UK Flash Comp, Mfg, Serv PMIs May 1345 US Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs May 1400 US Existing Home Sales April 1400 EU Consumer Confid. Flash May (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD May Reverse Weekly Loss After Positive PMIs

Wall Street, Australia PMIs, Australian Dollar, Japan Inflation -Talking Points. Market sentiment bounces back, lifting equities, crypto, AUD. Positive Australian PMIs point to continued strength in economy. AUD/USD finds support from key moving average once again. Friday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook. Asia-Pacific markets may see a strong end to the week after...
U.S. Dollar Falls As Inflation Concerns Ease

The U.S. dollar came under pressure in the Asian session on Friday, as inflation fears receded and encouraging U.S. jobless claims data signaled that the economic recovery is underway. Data from the Labor Department showed that U.S. jobless claims dropped more than expected in the week ended May 15. Initial...
Gold Prices Slip Amid Taper Talk

Gold prices slipped from over four-month highs on Thursday as investors looked past hawkish FOMC minutes. Spot gold slipped 0.1 percent to $1,868.09 per ounce, after having hit as high as $1,890.13 on Wednesday, the highest since Jan. 8. U.S. gold futures were down 0.7 percent at $1,868.05, with extreme...
Dollar rises on upbeat U.S. manufacturing data

The dollar rose against a basket of currencies on Friday, boosted by encouraging U.S. manufacturing data, but remained on track for a weekly loss as traders' concerns about taper talk in U.S. Federal Reserve minutes moderated. The dollar has given back much of the advance it made after a mention...
EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Dollar’s decline set to continue on economic progress

Central bankers struggle between economic progress and high levels of uncertainty. Steady growth should fuel inflationary concerns and hurt the dollar further. EUR/USD bullish potential remains intact, market players eyeing 1.2349, the year’s high. The EUR/USD pair trades above 1.2200, as the greenback fell this past week, on the back...
Yuan inches higher, market looks to PBOC for hints on further gains

SHANGHAI, May 21 (Reuters) - China's yuan inched higher on Friday and looked set for a marginal weekly gain against a weaker dollar as investor concerns about tapering talk by the U.S. Federal Reserve eased. The dollar jumped briefly early in the week after minutes of the last Fed meeting showed some officials appeared ready to consider changes to monetary policy based on a continued strong economic recovery. But it soon weakened again on views that any tightening is still a long way off. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.43 per dollar, 164 pips or 0.26% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4464. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4337 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4342 at midday, 13 pips firmer than the previous late session close. Despite slight gains in the yuan on Friday, many traders and analysts it will continue to trade below the 6.4 per dollar level for the time being. "The PBOC has been setting USD/CNY fixing with an upward bias in the past sessions to ease market expectations for the yuan's appreciation amid broad dollar weakness," said Gao Qi, FX strategist at Scotiabank in Singapore. He expected the yuan to trade between 6.40 and 6.50 per dollar in the near term, with the trade-weighted yuan basket index to stay in a range of 96.0-97.5 Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank, said market participants were anxiously awaiting policy signals from the PBOC on whether it will allow further yuan strength. "A CNY fixing setting below 6.4 will be a confirmation," Cheung said. "We reckon that the PBOC may turn more cautious on the RMB appreciation pace and the related growth risk, when the RMB basket index climbed to a 3-year high alongside weakening (economic) growth momentum." The CFETS yuan basket index, a gauge that measures the yuan strength against its major trading partners, stood at 97.2 on Friday, according to Reuters' calculations based on official data, up 2.49% so far this year. China's FX trading platform publishes the CFETS index on a weekly and monthly basis. The yuan market at 0408 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.43 6.4464 0.26% Spot yuan 6.4342 6.4355 0.02% Divergence from 0.07% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.46% Spot change since 2005 28.63% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.23 97.31 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 89.777 89.794 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4341 0.00% * Offshore 6.5945 -2.49% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)
U.S. stock futures point higher after whipsaw week

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures were indicating a higher Wall Street on Friday after a volatile week, with recent U.S. data soothing inflation nerves, while the dollar approached three-month lows on reduced bets of early Federal Reserve rate hikes. U.S. inflation worries have spooked markets, and Fed minutes on...
Asian stocks mixed after Wall St rebound breaks 3-day slump

BANGKOK — (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Friday after a rebound on Wall Street broke a three-day losing streak. Benchmarks rose in Tokyo, Taipei and Singapore but fell in Hong Kong and Shanghai. Investors were encouraged by the latest U.S. jobs data showing fewer Americans filing for unemployment benefits,...
Dollar ends lower on falling yields and rise in US stocks

The greenback surrendered gains made on late Wednesday following release of hawkish FOMC minutes and ended Thursday lower against its peers due to return of risk sentiment on rise in U.S. stocks as well as fall in U.S. Treasury yields. (The Dow ended the day at 34,084, up by 188 points or 0.55%)
Oil Set For Weekly Loss On Iran Supply Worries

Oil prices rose on Friday after three days of losses, but headed for a weekly drop amid potential return of Iranian supplies. Brent crude futures for July settlement rose half a percent to $65.44 a barrel, after having fallen 2.3 percent on Thursday. Prices are down about 5 percent this week, the most since March 19.
Dollar Weakens; Concerns Over Fed Tapering Ease

Investing.com - The dollar traded lower in early European trade Friday, heading for a weekly loss as concerns eased over Federal Reserve members discussing potentially tapering back bond buying. At 3 AM ET (0800 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six other currencies, was...
Sterling Gains Only Marginally In A First Reaction

(European) equity markets opened cautiously yesterday as investors pondered recent warnings on financial stability as flagged by the Fed and the ECB earlier this week. However, sentiment gradually improved. The move coincided with an easing in measures of financial inflation expectations. A correction in commodities also helped alleviate inflation fears. Equities started a protracted rebound. European indices finished 1.0%/1.5% higher. The Dow (0.56%) and the S&P (1.06%) closed with decent gains. The Nasdaq outperformed (1.77%). Recent technical warnings on a potential further correction are put on hold, at least for now. US data were mixed with the Philly Fed confirming recent tentative topping in some other activity indicators. US jobless claims declined further to 444k from 478K. The US yield curve declined with the belly of the curve outperforming (5 & 10-y declining 4.5 bp). This was almost solely due to a decline in inflation expectations (-4.25 bp 10-y break-even inflation). A 10-y US Tips auction also tailed, illustrating less interest to buy inflation protection. Bunds again underperformed with yields across the curve rising marginally (< 1bp). A 4 bp decline in the 10-y German break inflation was compensated by a similar rise in the real yield. The combination of narrowing US-German interest rates and a better global risk sentiment supported the euro and weighed on the dollar. The easing in inflation expectations wasn’t able to save the dollar. EUR/USD rebounded north of 1.22 (close to 1.2228). The DXY (89.81 close) fell back below 90.00 nearing recent lows. The euro failed to hold initial gains against sterling (EUR/GBP close 0.8617).
Dow Futures Gain as Recovery Bets Trump Inflation Concern; Bitcoin Steadies

Global stocks edge higher as economic activity data highlights the strength of the post-pandemic recovery while bond market reaction to faster inflation signals remains muted. European PMI data speeds at the fastest pace in three years, while U.S. jobless claims fall to the lowest levels since the pandemic began. Bitcoin...