newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Isagro S p A : Conversion Growth Shares into Ordinary Shares

marketscreener.com
 1 day ago

ASCERTAINMENT OF CONVERSION OF ISAGRO'S GROWTH SHARES INTO ORDINARY SHARES. Milan, May 21, 2021 - Following the communication of May 14, 2021, in which it was announced, among others, that the Board of Directors of Isagro S.p.A. has ascertained the conversion of "Growth Shares" into Ordinary Shares, we inform you that the relevant resolution was recorded in the register of companies of Milan Monza Brianza Lodi today. The updated By-Laws has been filed with the register of companies.

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ordinary#The Board Of Directors#Ordinary Shares#Financial Shares#Capital Growth#Business Growth#Isagro#Monza#Growth Shares#Isagro Isagro S P A#The Milan Stock Exchange#Gowan Group#Company#Milan Monza Brianza Lodi#Conversion#Agricultural Solutions#Product Portfolio#Biological Natural Origin#Today#Communication
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Euro
News Break
MTA
Related
Marketsinvesting.com

DeFi growth helps push crypto’s share of the global money supply above 2%

DeFi growth helps push crypto’s share of the global money supply above 2%. This year decentralized finance (DeFi) has proven to be a transformative sector for the cryptocurrency ecosystem and it is also making waves in among global financial markets as institutional investors become entranced with the potential to earn high yields on stablecoins, altcoins and Bitcoin.
New York City, NYCrain's New York Business

Compass shares jump with city recovery boosting revenue growth

Compass Inc., the real estate brokerage that made its trading debut in April, surged after the company said a hot housing market would boost revenue in the second quarter. Compass is expecting to generate as much as $1.6 billion in revenue, it said in a statement yesterday. The company is benefiting from surging home sales as low interest rates and inventory shortages fuel bidding wars.
Stockssmarteranalyst.com

Dye & Durham Posts 300% Revenue Growth In 3Q: Shares Jump 6%

Shares of Dye & Durham (DND) rose as much as 6% in early trading Wednesday after the provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal and business professionals announced strong revenue growth in its third quarter. The company’s revenue for 3Q 2021 came in at C$68.9 million, increasing 300%...
Financial Reportssmarteranalyst.com

WELL Health Posts 150% Revenue Growth In 1Q; Shares Drop 4%

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp (WELL) fell more than 4% in early trading Tuesday despite the strong growth in revenues in the first quarter of 2021. The omnichannel digital health company’s revenue for 1Q 2021 came in at C$25.6 million, an increase of 150% from the C$10.2 million revenue reported in 1Q 2020. WELL Health’s solid first-quarter performance was driven by its Software and Services 345% revenue growth year-over-year.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Cleantech Building Materials: LOAN FACILITY DEBT CONVERSION AND ISSUE OF NEW SHARES

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC, NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET, COPENHAGEN. LOAN FACILITY DEBT CONVERSION AND ISSUE OF NEW SHARES. Cleantech Building Materials PLC (“CBM” or the “Company”) announces that the Company has reached an agreement with its...
MarketsSeekingalpha.com

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd Announces Declaration of Dividend on Class A Ordinary Shares

CARIBBEAN UTILITIES COMPANY, LTD. (CUPUF) CLASS A ORDINARY SHARES ARE LISTED FOR TRADING IN UNITED STATES FUNDS ON THE TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE. GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, May 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (TSX: CUP.U) ("CUC" or "the Company") announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a dividend of US$0.175 per Class A Ordinary Share, or an annualized dividend of US$0.70 per share. The dividend will be payable on June 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on June 1, 2021.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

TELUS Shares Gained On Strong Q1 Revenue Growth, Robust FY21 Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) Inc (NYSE: TIXT) reported first-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 57% year-on-year to $505 million, beating the analyst consensus of $500.3 million. Growth from existing and new clients, with continued strong momentum in Tech and Games in particular, and good growth in Communications & Media and eCommerce & Fintech drove the results.
Marketsgroundalerts.com

Cell Expansion Technologies market share to record robust growth through 2025

Market Study Report has added a new report on Cell Expansion Technologies market that provides a comprehensive review of this industry with respect to the driving forces influencing the market size. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape of Cell Expansion Technologies market in tandem with its competitive terrain.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Red White & Bloom Shareholders Approve Deferring The Conversion Date Of The Preferred Shares To October 24, 2021

TORONTO, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB and OTC: RWBYF) ("RWB" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results of the special meeting of the holders of common shares and the Series 2 convertible preferred shares and a class meeting of the holders of the Series 2 convertible preferred shares held today (the "Special Meeting").
Softwaregroundalerts.com

Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) Software Size 2020 by Product, Revenue, Price, Industry Share, Growth Opportunity and Forecast to 2026 Research Report by MSR

The Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) Software market research report delivers crucial analysis of the major trends, risks, and opportunities likely to impact the remuneration scale and CAGR of this business sphere, alongside impact of COVID-19. The research report on Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) Software market provides a comparative study of...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Purple Innovations shares fall 10% premarket after secondary offering of 7.3 million shares

Purple Innovation Inc. shares tumbled 10% in premarket trade Wednesday, after the mattress and sleep products company priced a secondary offering of 7.3 million shares at $30 each, a discount over its closing price of $32.50 on Tuesday. The company said the shares were sold by Coliseum Capital Partners, L.P., Coliseum Co-Invest Debt Fund, L.P., Blackwell Partners LLC -- Series A, and Coliseum Capital Co-Invest III, L.P. The selling shareholders will receive all proceeds. Underwriters BofA Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets and BMO Capital Markets have the option to purchase up to 1.1 million additional shares at the same price for a 30-day period. Purple shares have fallen 1.9% in the year through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 10%.
Springfield, MOSpringfield Business Journal

Meridian Title Grabs Market Share, 620% Growth in 2020

Many sectors of the economy slowed in the last year, but the real estate market was a notable exception. Demand continues steadily and that has led to a boon not only for those in real estate, but also for associated businesses such as mortgage lending. Meridian Title Company (MTC) grew...
Stockssmarteranalyst.com

Upstart Holdings Posts 340% Earnings Growth In Q1: Shares Jump 3%

Upstart Holdings (UPST) rose as much as 3% on May 12 after the artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform announced strong earnings growth in its first quarter. The company’s adjusted earnings of $0.22 per share beat the consensus estimates of $0.15 per share and ballooned 340% year-over-year. Total revenue of $121.3 million surpassed the Street’s estimates of $116.1 million and grew 90% from the year-ago period.
Public Healthspglobal.com

Progressive's private auto market share growth continued amid pandemic

The Progressive Corp. had another strong year of growth in the U.S. private auto space in 2020, increasing its market share and written premiums. Progressive posted a 6.9% year-over-year increase in direct premiums written, the highest among the top 20 private auto insurers and the only one in the top three to book an increase, according to an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis based directly on premiums reported by each company.
EconomyPosted by
MarketRealist

Wait to Buy Oatly (OTLY) Stock After IPO, Looks Overvalued

Oatly, a Swedish company, makes oat milk and other products. On May 20, the company is scheduled to start trading on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “OTLY.” What is Oatly's stock forecast?. Article continues below advertisement. Oatly is backed by some high-profile and celebrity investors like Oprah Winfrey, Natalie Portman,...
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Stocks with Up 261-495% Growth in Q4 Net Profits

Investing.com -- Net profit is one of the best trackers of how a company’s growth potential. It tells investors whether the company is capable of generating enough profits from its sales, and whether the company is capable of keeping a handle on its operating costs and overheads. The March quarter...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Nvidia sets 4-for-1 stock split, shares rise

Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) on Friday announced a four-for-one stock split as it looks to make its stock less expensive for investors, sending the chipmaker's shares up 3%. The company's stock, which was last up at over $600 in premarket trading, has gained nearly 12% this year after its value more than doubled in 2020.
Industrythecloudtribune.com

Which Key Regions Hold Lion’s Share In Crystal Growth from Melt Market | Present And Future Analysis Till End Of 2031 By Fact.MR

Crystal Growth from Melt Market Study in Chemical Sector Provides Latest Intelligence on Growth in 2021 and Beyond. Global Crystal Growth from Melt supply-demand continues to be impacted by broader developments in the chemicals sector. The new Crystal Growth from Melt market research report outlines the key factors that will impact production, supply, and demand during the assessment 2021-2031.
Stocks939thegame.com

Investment firms bet on stocks hit by Archegos unwind

(Reuters) – Several investment firms in North America and the UK purchased shares in the first quarter of companies that plummeted after the meltdown of Archegos Capital Management, regulatory filings revealed. Soros Fund Management and hedge funds HG Vora Capital Management and Coatue Management entered into positions in media stock...