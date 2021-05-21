Isagro S p A : Conversion Growth Shares into Ordinary Shares
ASCERTAINMENT OF CONVERSION OF ISAGRO'S GROWTH SHARES INTO ORDINARY SHARES. Milan, May 21, 2021 - Following the communication of May 14, 2021, in which it was announced, among others, that the Board of Directors of Isagro S.p.A. has ascertained the conversion of "Growth Shares" into Ordinary Shares, we inform you that the relevant resolution was recorded in the register of companies of Milan Monza Brianza Lodi today. The updated By-Laws has been filed with the register of companies.www.marketscreener.com