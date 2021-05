Patricia Ann Williams, 75, of Marshall, Mo., died Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at her home. Graveside services will be held at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Ridge Park Cemetery in Marshall. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the charity of donor’s choice, and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.