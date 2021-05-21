New York Immigration Experts Call to Protect Young Immigrants Facing Deportation
This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. On Thursday, more than 400 people who work with immigrant child survivors of abuse and neglect sent an open letter to top immigration officials to immediately address a backlog of Special Immigrant Juvenile Status cases. SIJS is a designation that allows minors who have survived abuse apply for lawful permanent residency in the U.S. But because of annual employment visa limits and per-county caps on green cards, tens of thousands of vulnerable children have been stuck in limbo and facing deportation. The End SIJS Backlog Coalition, a national group of directly impacted immigrant youth and over 55 allied organizations, is leading the effort to terminate the SIJS backlog. Deanna Garcia for Documented.documentedny.com